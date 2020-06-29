All apartments in Baltimore
1253 Sargeant St - 1253 Sargeant St

1253 Sargeant St · No Longer Available
Location

1253 Sargeant St, Baltimore, MD 21230
Washington Village

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Gorgeous Full Renovation in Pigtown_3 Bedrooms - 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms

Gorgeous renovation in Baltimore City's Pigtown.

1st Floor: Living room featuring a nostalgic interior brick wall, remote-controlled fireplace & beautiful mantel, built-in shelving and classy ceiling fan. Large kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and shaker white cabinets. Full bathroom with high end finishes. Hardwood flooring throughout.

2nd Floor: Two large bedrooms with brand new, plush carpeting and ceiling fans.

3rd Floor: Third bedroom with brand new, plush carpeting and another full bathroom with high end finishes.

This gem is ready for move-in today. Showings by appointment; text 443-873-0530.

YOUR 1st MONTH OF RENT IS ONLY ... $1000!

(RLNE5495668)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1253 Sargeant St - 1253 Sargeant St have any available units?
1253 Sargeant St - 1253 Sargeant St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1253 Sargeant St - 1253 Sargeant St have?
Some of 1253 Sargeant St - 1253 Sargeant St's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1253 Sargeant St - 1253 Sargeant St currently offering any rent specials?
1253 Sargeant St - 1253 Sargeant St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1253 Sargeant St - 1253 Sargeant St pet-friendly?
No, 1253 Sargeant St - 1253 Sargeant St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1253 Sargeant St - 1253 Sargeant St offer parking?
No, 1253 Sargeant St - 1253 Sargeant St does not offer parking.
Does 1253 Sargeant St - 1253 Sargeant St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1253 Sargeant St - 1253 Sargeant St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1253 Sargeant St - 1253 Sargeant St have a pool?
No, 1253 Sargeant St - 1253 Sargeant St does not have a pool.
Does 1253 Sargeant St - 1253 Sargeant St have accessible units?
No, 1253 Sargeant St - 1253 Sargeant St does not have accessible units.
Does 1253 Sargeant St - 1253 Sargeant St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1253 Sargeant St - 1253 Sargeant St does not have units with dishwashers.
