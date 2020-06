Amenities

Available now for rent 3-level townhouse in the heart of Federal hill. Offering: 1 car parking pad, glass enclosed sunroom, roof top deck, 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths; spacious rooms, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, carpet in two rooms, ceiling fans, one fireplace, plenty of storage room in the basement and much more. Close to restaurants and shopping centers, the harbor, and 95.