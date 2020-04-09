All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated April 2 2020 at 6:07 AM

1242 RICHARDSON STREET

1242 Richardson St · No Longer Available
Location

1242 Richardson St, Baltimore, MD 21230
Locust Point

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
garage
key fob access
Did you miss your chance to move into an ALTA47 home? This gorgeous home is now for Rent and Sale. It features a light-filled master suite, plus two other rooms on the bedroom level and a fourth bedroom with private full bathroom on the first floor. The main level boasts a gourmet kitchen with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, range hood, and recessed and pendant lighting over your 9+ foot island with seating room for four. Don't forget the convenience of the main level powder room! Escape to your rooftop retreat for some relaxation, sun, or entertaining with your outdoor wet bar and fireplace! Get ready to impress your guests with the best WATER VIEW and view of the fireworks over Domino Sugar! Custom paint, blinds, ceiling fans, and stair runners were added throughout the home, adding to its high quality uniqueness. This home was built with Lutron lights and a smart home technology package, where you can set up apps on your phone or through an Amazon Echo to control your garage door, keyless Schlage front door, some lighting, and thermostat! Enjoy built in Sonos speakers on your main level, plus it's wired for speakers on the rooftop and a security system. It has energy efficient systems and appliances, like the tankless Bosch water heater. In addition to the two car garage, there are private, overflow parking spaces designated for the neighbors of the community. This community is near the Harbor Connector Water Taxi and Charm City Circulator stops, dog parks, Latrobe Park, Fort McHenry, and local restaurants! You do not want to miss out on this incredible home and tax savings!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1242 RICHARDSON STREET have any available units?
1242 RICHARDSON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1242 RICHARDSON STREET have?
Some of 1242 RICHARDSON STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1242 RICHARDSON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1242 RICHARDSON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1242 RICHARDSON STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 1242 RICHARDSON STREET is pet friendly.
Does 1242 RICHARDSON STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1242 RICHARDSON STREET offers parking.
Does 1242 RICHARDSON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1242 RICHARDSON STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1242 RICHARDSON STREET have a pool?
No, 1242 RICHARDSON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1242 RICHARDSON STREET have accessible units?
No, 1242 RICHARDSON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1242 RICHARDSON STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1242 RICHARDSON STREET has units with dishwashers.
