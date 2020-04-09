1242 RICHARDSON STREET

Amenities

Did you miss your chance to move into an ALTA47 home? This gorgeous home is now for Rent and Sale. It features a light-filled master suite, plus two other rooms on the bedroom level and a fourth bedroom with private full bathroom on the first floor. The main level boasts a gourmet kitchen with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, range hood, and recessed and pendant lighting over your 9+ foot island with seating room for four. Don't forget the convenience of the main level powder room! Escape to your rooftop retreat for some relaxation, sun, or entertaining with your outdoor wet bar and fireplace! Get ready to impress your guests with the best WATER VIEW and view of the fireworks over Domino Sugar! Custom paint, blinds, ceiling fans, and stair runners were added throughout the home, adding to its high quality uniqueness. This home was built with Lutron lights and a smart home technology package, where you can set up apps on your phone or through an Amazon Echo to control your garage door, keyless Schlage front door, some lighting, and thermostat! Enjoy built in Sonos speakers on your main level, plus it's wired for speakers on the rooftop and a security system. It has energy efficient systems and appliances, like the tankless Bosch water heater. In addition to the two car garage, there are private, overflow parking spaces designated for the neighbors of the community. This community is near the Harbor Connector Water Taxi and Charm City Circulator stops, dog parks, Latrobe Park, Fort McHenry, and local restaurants! You do not want to miss out on this incredible home and tax savings!