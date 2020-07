Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Spacious end of row, two-story home in the heart of Federal Hill. Two good sized bedrooms with a full bathroom upstairs with his and hers sinks. Half bath downstairs (with laundry). Open concept layout with updated kitchen, perfect for entertaining. Deck off back bedroom. One block off Light Street and walking distance to the Inner Harbor, Cross Street Market, stadiums, and tons of bars & restaurants.