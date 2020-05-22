All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated February 10 2020 at 10:20 PM

1235 Kevin R

1235 Kevin Road · No Longer Available
Location

1235 Kevin Road, Baltimore, MD 21229
Rognel Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
hot tub
microwave
3 Bedroom Upgrade Appliances $1400!. - Property Id: 188432

Upgraded for quality living. After a hard day, come home to the Spa tub! Upgraded stve, redrigerator! Washer dryer, dishwasher too! Owner looking for great tenant with good habits. Applicants with solid income or voucher welcome.
550 credit score or better preferred or working on it.., no evictions in past 3 years. Background/credit check, rent history along with application.

Text or call 3012457165 to schedule a visit or email iplacetenants@gmail.com for application. Please specify property address.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/188432
Property Id 188432

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5390609)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1235 Kevin R have any available units?
1235 Kevin R doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1235 Kevin R have?
Some of 1235 Kevin R's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1235 Kevin R currently offering any rent specials?
1235 Kevin R is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1235 Kevin R pet-friendly?
No, 1235 Kevin R is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1235 Kevin R offer parking?
No, 1235 Kevin R does not offer parking.
Does 1235 Kevin R have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1235 Kevin R offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1235 Kevin R have a pool?
No, 1235 Kevin R does not have a pool.
Does 1235 Kevin R have accessible units?
No, 1235 Kevin R does not have accessible units.
Does 1235 Kevin R have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1235 Kevin R has units with dishwashers.

