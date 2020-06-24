1232 S. Charles St.

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

We have a charming 2 bedroom + den/ 1.5 ba home right in the middle of Federal Hill. You couldnt get better than this location!



We are renting our beautiful home (start date and length of time flexible).

We are looking for someone to love and enjoy our place as much as we do!



Its a lovely 2-story + basement house that has been very well maintained. Its a wider house than more rowhouses so it doesnt feel as small. It also has lots of natural sunlight with the skylights. Every room in the house has been renovated.

The kitchen was remodeled a few years ago and has high-end appliances (a newer dishwasher and fridge not in picture)

Half bathroom downstairs completely remodeled a few years ago.

The bedrooms are large (the master bedroom is huge), the master bath is also very large with double sinks.

There is a small den area, which we use as an office but it can be made into a nursery as well.

Living room has a responsible fireplace.

Hardwood floors throughout the house.

There is a patio in the back that includes a grill, table w/ chairs and umbrella.

The basement is not finished but its in great shape and used for laundry--and theres tons of storage space!

Skylights- very light-filled and roomy feeling. Doesnt feel small like a normal rowhouse does.



We do not have a parking spot- there is preferential parking with a permit on the street. We only have central AC downstairs. We use window units and a portable AC unit upstairs.



Pets ok. Utilities not included. One month security deposit. Rental application required with a reference.



Length of lease negotiable.



Please email us or give us a call if you have any questions or if you would like to come by and view the house.