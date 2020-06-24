All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

1232 S. Charles St.

1232 South Charles Street · No Longer Available
Location

1232 South Charles Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
SBIC - West Federal Hill

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
We have a charming 2 bedroom + den/ 1.5 ba home right in the middle of Federal Hill. You couldnt get better than this location!

We are renting our beautiful home (start date and length of time flexible).
We are looking for someone to love and enjoy our place as much as we do!

Its a lovely 2-story + basement house that has been very well maintained. Its a wider house than more rowhouses so it doesnt feel as small. It also has lots of natural sunlight with the skylights. Every room in the house has been renovated.
The kitchen was remodeled a few years ago and has high-end appliances (a newer dishwasher and fridge not in picture)
Half bathroom downstairs completely remodeled a few years ago.
The bedrooms are large (the master bedroom is huge), the master bath is also very large with double sinks.
There is a small den area, which we use as an office but it can be made into a nursery as well.
Living room has a responsible fireplace.
Hardwood floors throughout the house.
There is a patio in the back that includes a grill, table w/ chairs and umbrella.
The basement is not finished but its in great shape and used for laundry--and theres tons of storage space!
Skylights- very light-filled and roomy feeling. Doesnt feel small like a normal rowhouse does.

We do not have a parking spot- there is preferential parking with a permit on the street. We only have central AC downstairs. We use window units and a portable AC unit upstairs.

Pets ok. Utilities not included. One month security deposit. Rental application required with a reference.

Length of lease negotiable.

Please email us or give us a call if you have any questions or if you would like to come by and view the house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1232 S. Charles St. have any available units?
1232 S. Charles St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1232 S. Charles St. have?
Some of 1232 S. Charles St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1232 S. Charles St. currently offering any rent specials?
1232 S. Charles St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1232 S. Charles St. pet-friendly?
No, 1232 S. Charles St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1232 S. Charles St. offer parking?
Yes, 1232 S. Charles St. offers parking.
Does 1232 S. Charles St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1232 S. Charles St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1232 S. Charles St. have a pool?
No, 1232 S. Charles St. does not have a pool.
Does 1232 S. Charles St. have accessible units?
No, 1232 S. Charles St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1232 S. Charles St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1232 S. Charles St. has units with dishwashers.
