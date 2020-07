Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park on-site laundry parking

YOUR URBAN OASIS AWAITS - PAWFECT IN EVERY WAY! Recently renovated (2019) and upgraded hideaway right across the street from popular Canton Dog Park! Corner unit lives like a house, with sunny south and east exposures and living/dining area open to stainless and granite gourmet kitchen. Don't feel like cooking? Meet your friends for dinner at the Baltimore classic Lighthouse Tavern right downstairs. Two bedrooms and a sparking bath with stand-up shower complete your new home in the city. NO SMOKING. QUALIFIED APPLICANTS ONLY.

Classic Baltimore cluster of brick rowhouses in the heart of historic Canton, at the corner of South Clinton and Toone Streets and right across from popular Canton Dog Park. Anchored by Lighthouse Tavern, updated units range from spacious 1BRs to airy 2BR penthouse with private deck and harbor views. Pets welcome with additional deposit. No smoking. Renter's insurance required. Minimum qualifications apply: https://baltimore-land.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/documents.*****