1220 HARBOR ISLAND WALK

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated 24hr gym pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities 24hr gym parking pool garage

Waterfront living in an exclusive resort like community with 24/7 security! Water views from deck and rooftop. 3/4 beds with 3.5 baths. HOA FEE COVERED IN MONTHLY RENT. This home has been renovated over the past 2 years to hardwood in 95% of the home, new balusters, updated cabinets, Kitchen Island, new 3/4 bath, paint and more. The ground level features an attached garage (2 parking spaces outside too in the driveway), guest bedroom with a private bath and lots of closets. There is access to a private, fenced stamped concrete patio, too. Main level has a kitchen with a custom pantry, deck with views, fireplace, dining and living rooms. The master suite is the entire third level, with sitting areas, 2 closets plus a linen closet (one of which is a large walk-in), laundry area, and a 5 piece bath with double sinks, jetted tub and separate shower. Upstairs, there is another bedroom, a full bath, and a large wet bar and family room en route to the 37' x 17' roof terrace with harbor and city skyline views. Excellent location as it is within walking distance to the Inner Harbor, Federal Hill Park, bars restaurants, shopping and the business district. The community offers; security, a 24-hour fitness center, outdoor pool, indoor pool, marina, restaurant, wine shop and cafe. Close to I95.