Baltimore, MD
1220 HARBOR ISLAND WALK
Last updated April 14 2020 at 5:36 PM

1220 HARBOR ISLAND WALK

1220 Harbor Island Walk · No Longer Available
Location

1220 Harbor Island Walk, Baltimore, MD 21230
Riverside

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
24hr gym
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
Waterfront living in an exclusive resort like community with 24/7 security! Water views from deck and rooftop. 3/4 beds with 3.5 baths. HOA FEE COVERED IN MONTHLY RENT. This home has been renovated over the past 2 years to hardwood in 95% of the home, new balusters, updated cabinets, Kitchen Island, new 3/4 bath, paint and more. The ground level features an attached garage (2 parking spaces outside too in the driveway), guest bedroom with a private bath and lots of closets. There is access to a private, fenced stamped concrete patio, too. Main level has a kitchen with a custom pantry, deck with views, fireplace, dining and living rooms. The master suite is the entire third level, with sitting areas, 2 closets plus a linen closet (one of which is a large walk-in), laundry area, and a 5 piece bath with double sinks, jetted tub and separate shower. Upstairs, there is another bedroom, a full bath, and a large wet bar and family room en route to the 37' x 17' roof terrace with harbor and city skyline views. Excellent location as it is within walking distance to the Inner Harbor, Federal Hill Park, bars restaurants, shopping and the business district. The community offers; security, a 24-hour fitness center, outdoor pool, indoor pool, marina, restaurant, wine shop and cafe. Close to I95.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1220 HARBOR ISLAND WALK have any available units?
1220 HARBOR ISLAND WALK doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1220 HARBOR ISLAND WALK have?
Some of 1220 HARBOR ISLAND WALK's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1220 HARBOR ISLAND WALK currently offering any rent specials?
1220 HARBOR ISLAND WALK is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1220 HARBOR ISLAND WALK pet-friendly?
No, 1220 HARBOR ISLAND WALK is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1220 HARBOR ISLAND WALK offer parking?
Yes, 1220 HARBOR ISLAND WALK offers parking.
Does 1220 HARBOR ISLAND WALK have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1220 HARBOR ISLAND WALK does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1220 HARBOR ISLAND WALK have a pool?
Yes, 1220 HARBOR ISLAND WALK has a pool.
Does 1220 HARBOR ISLAND WALK have accessible units?
No, 1220 HARBOR ISLAND WALK does not have accessible units.
Does 1220 HARBOR ISLAND WALK have units with dishwashers?
No, 1220 HARBOR ISLAND WALK does not have units with dishwashers.

