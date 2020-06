Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities

Welcome to 1218 Cleveland St. Walk into an open living and dining space. A modern kitchen with granite countertops, island, and stainless steel appliances finishes the first floor. The second floor boasts three bedrooms and a centrally located bathroom. The master has a large bay window for plenty of natural light. Hardwood floors throughout the home. Ample Storage located in basement. Home is close to all stadiums & UMD Medical Campus. Move right in!