1217 S BOULDIN STREET

A sparkling gem, beautiful 3-level TH plus roof top loft. Bedroom at main level with bath and private entry to upper level and back yard. Gleaming HWF throughout UL1, goumet kitchen w touch of modem style, SS appliances, granite counter top, custom build in cabinets, side board & island. Sunlight filled living and dinning combo area plus eat-in place with door off to a spacious deck. MBR at UL2 with double-vanity, seperated shower and large soaking tub, 2 closets, and one more BR with dual entry bath, washer & dryer closet. Spacious loft with 2 terraces. Walking distance to shopping center and dining places, near to Hway entrance.