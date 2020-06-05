1213 S Ellwood Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful Canton Home! - Property Id: 141027



Updated Canton home with rooftop and second story decks! Beautiful views of Canton and the waterfront. Central air, private enclosed back yard, Kitchen has been updated with plenty of cabinetry. Includes dishwasher, refrigerator, stove washer and dryer. Bathroom has been updated with gorgeous tiling. This is a great home if you're looking to move to the Canton/Fell's Point area. Walking distance to Boston Street waterfront, restaurants and shopping. Small dogs will be considered. Call Pay Your Rent Property Management for more details! 410-558-0066

