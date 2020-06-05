All apartments in Baltimore
1213 S Ellwood Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

1213 S Ellwood Ave

1213 South Ellwood Avenue · (443) 761-0148
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1213 South Ellwood Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1850 · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1024 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Canton Home! - Property Id: 141027

Updated Canton home with rooftop and second story decks! Beautiful views of Canton and the waterfront. Central air, private enclosed back yard, Kitchen has been updated with plenty of cabinetry. Includes dishwasher, refrigerator, stove washer and dryer. Bathroom has been updated with gorgeous tiling. This is a great home if you're looking to move to the Canton/Fell's Point area. Walking distance to Boston Street waterfront, restaurants and shopping. Small dogs will be considered. Call Pay Your Rent Property Management for more details! 410-558-0066
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/141027
Property Id 141027

(RLNE5856902)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1213 S Ellwood Ave have any available units?
1213 S Ellwood Ave has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1213 S Ellwood Ave have?
Some of 1213 S Ellwood Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1213 S Ellwood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1213 S Ellwood Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1213 S Ellwood Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1213 S Ellwood Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1213 S Ellwood Ave offer parking?
No, 1213 S Ellwood Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1213 S Ellwood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1213 S Ellwood Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1213 S Ellwood Ave have a pool?
No, 1213 S Ellwood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1213 S Ellwood Ave have accessible units?
No, 1213 S Ellwood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1213 S Ellwood Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1213 S Ellwood Ave has units with dishwashers.
