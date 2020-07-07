All apartments in Baltimore
1205 COOKSIE STREET
Last updated April 20 2020 at 6:07 AM

1205 COOKSIE STREET

1205 Cooksie Street · No Longer Available
Location

1205 Cooksie Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Locust Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
dog park
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
coffee bar
dog park
playground
tennis court
VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST! Brand new 2 Bed, 2.5 bath renovation located on a quiet one way street, only a block from the water in desirable Locust Point! This home has an excellent floorplan with exposed brick walls, open living/dining room, gorgeous kitchen with grey cabinets, pearl toned granite, silver and white glass backsplash and large sliding doors that lead to a fully fenced rear yard. The main level Washer/Dryer and 1/2 bath make the floorplan even more functional. The second level makes an impression with a skylight that bring in loads of natural light, making the space feel bright and cheery and illuminates the newly installed hardwood floors. 2 large bedrooms each with a private Pinterest worthy bath are situated at opposite ends of the house. Locust Point has quickly become one of Baltimore's most desirable neighborhoods- with an impressive list of amenities including charming restaurants, bars and coffee shops,a gorgeous waterfront promenade, free commuter water taxi stop, Latrobe Park with playground, dog park, walking/jogging paths, soccer, tennis & basketball courts and home to Under Armour and Fort McHenry. Ideally located within a few minutes drive of major commuting routes I95, I295, medical campuses- John's Hopkins and University of Maryland, the Downtown Baltimore business district or a quick boat ride to Harbor East, Fells Point and Canton.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1205 COOKSIE STREET have any available units?
1205 COOKSIE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1205 COOKSIE STREET have?
Some of 1205 COOKSIE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1205 COOKSIE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1205 COOKSIE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1205 COOKSIE STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 1205 COOKSIE STREET is pet friendly.
Does 1205 COOKSIE STREET offer parking?
No, 1205 COOKSIE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1205 COOKSIE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1205 COOKSIE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1205 COOKSIE STREET have a pool?
No, 1205 COOKSIE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1205 COOKSIE STREET have accessible units?
No, 1205 COOKSIE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1205 COOKSIE STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1205 COOKSIE STREET does not have units with dishwashers.

