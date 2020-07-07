1205 COOKSIE STREET

Amenities
VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST! Brand new 2 Bed, 2.5 bath renovation located on a quiet one way street, only a block from the water in desirable Locust Point! This home has an excellent floorplan with exposed brick walls, open living/dining room, gorgeous kitchen with grey cabinets, pearl toned granite, silver and white glass backsplash and large sliding doors that lead to a fully fenced rear yard. The main level Washer/Dryer and 1/2 bath make the floorplan even more functional. The second level makes an impression with a skylight that bring in loads of natural light, making the space feel bright and cheery and illuminates the newly installed hardwood floors. 2 large bedrooms each with a private Pinterest worthy bath are situated at opposite ends of the house. Locust Point has quickly become one of Baltimore's most desirable neighborhoods- with an impressive list of amenities including charming restaurants, bars and coffee shops,a gorgeous waterfront promenade, free commuter water taxi stop, Latrobe Park with playground, dog park, walking/jogging paths, soccer, tennis & basketball courts and home to Under Armour and Fort McHenry. Ideally located within a few minutes drive of major commuting routes I95, I295, medical campuses- John's Hopkins and University of Maryland, the Downtown Baltimore business district or a quick boat ride to Harbor East, Fells Point and Canton.