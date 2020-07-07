1205 COOKSIE STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated dog park

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court coffee bar dog park playground tennis court

VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST! Brand new 2 Bed, 2.5 bath renovation located on a quiet one way street, only a block from the water in desirable Locust Point! This home has an excellent floorplan with exposed brick walls, open living/dining room, gorgeous kitchen with grey cabinets, pearl toned granite, silver and white glass backsplash and large sliding doors that lead to a fully fenced rear yard. The main level Washer/Dryer and 1/2 bath make the floorplan even more functional. The second level makes an impression with a skylight that bring in loads of natural light, making the space feel bright and cheery and illuminates the newly installed hardwood floors. 2 large bedrooms each with a private Pinterest worthy bath are situated at opposite ends of the house. Locust Point has quickly become one of Baltimore's most desirable neighborhoods- with an impressive list of amenities including charming restaurants, bars and coffee shops,a gorgeous waterfront promenade, free commuter water taxi stop, Latrobe Park with playground, dog park, walking/jogging paths, soccer, tennis & basketball courts and home to Under Armour and Fort McHenry. Ideally located within a few minutes drive of major commuting routes I95, I295, medical campuses- John's Hopkins and University of Maryland, the Downtown Baltimore business district or a quick boat ride to Harbor East, Fells Point and Canton.