1204 Linden Grn

on-site laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Please click here to apply Contemporary TH in Historic Bolton Hill with 2 Car Parking! Located in a private landscaped courtyard with beautiful walk ways. Open living room with Wood Burning Fireplace and access to fenced in back yard. Parking is located in back or adjacent to the TH. Additional Powder Room located on the main level. Modern Kitchen with corian counter tops track lighting and kitchen island for added convenience. Impeccable bedrooms with vaulted ceilings. Fully finished basement with family room and laundry facilities. PET under 30 pounds accepted with additional fee. Within minutes to Penn Station & MARC Train to DC, U of Balto, Hopkins Shuttle, and MICA.