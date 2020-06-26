All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1204 Linden Grn.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1204 Linden Grn
Last updated August 11 2019 at 4:58 PM

1204 Linden Grn

1204 Linden Green · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1204 Linden Green, Baltimore, MD 21217
Bolton Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Please click here to apply Contemporary TH in Historic Bolton Hill with 2 Car Parking! Located in a private landscaped courtyard with beautiful walk ways. Open living room with Wood Burning Fireplace and access to fenced in back yard. Parking is located in back or adjacent to the TH. Additional Powder Room located on the main level. Modern Kitchen with corian counter tops track lighting and kitchen island for added convenience. Impeccable bedrooms with vaulted ceilings. Fully finished basement with family room and laundry facilities. PET under 30 pounds accepted with additional fee. Within minutes to Penn Station & MARC Train to DC, U of Balto, Hopkins Shuttle, and MICA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1204 Linden Grn have any available units?
1204 Linden Grn doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1204 Linden Grn have?
Some of 1204 Linden Grn's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1204 Linden Grn currently offering any rent specials?
1204 Linden Grn is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1204 Linden Grn pet-friendly?
Yes, 1204 Linden Grn is pet friendly.
Does 1204 Linden Grn offer parking?
Yes, 1204 Linden Grn offers parking.
Does 1204 Linden Grn have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1204 Linden Grn does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1204 Linden Grn have a pool?
No, 1204 Linden Grn does not have a pool.
Does 1204 Linden Grn have accessible units?
No, 1204 Linden Grn does not have accessible units.
Does 1204 Linden Grn have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1204 Linden Grn has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

613 Portland
613 Portland Street
Baltimore, MD 21230
Maplewood Apts
956 Argonne Dr
Baltimore, MD 21218
The Metropolitan of Baltimore
6101 Loch Raven Blvd
Baltimore, MD 21239
Sequoia Manor
3801 Wabash Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
2 East Wells
2 E Wells St
Baltimore, MD 21230
Chadford
909 W University Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21211
Fox Glen
5902 Cross Country Blvd
Baltimore, MD 21215
2601 Garrison Blvd
2601 Garrison Blvd
Baltimore, MD 21216

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland