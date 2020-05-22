1201 S BOULDIN STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities dog park parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

BEST LOCATION IN CANTON!!!! For Sale or Rent $1,900/month. Enjoy this move in ready end of group home with all brand new everything and plenty of parking. Why not purchase this home today so you can start living tomorrow. Enjoy your ss appliances, granite, double sinks in main bath, subway tile and third bedroom in fully finished basement with high ceilings and full bath. Cozy back yard for cookouts and entertaining. You couldn't ask for more when you see this home. Walk to waterfront, shopping, dog park, restaurants and bars. Contact me today for a showing of your new home!!!