Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1201 S BOULDIN STREET
Last updated November 6 2019 at 6:33 AM

1201 S BOULDIN STREET

1201 South Bouldin Street · No Longer Available
Location

1201 South Bouldin Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
dog park
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
BEST LOCATION IN CANTON!!!! For Sale or Rent $1,900/month. Enjoy this move in ready end of group home with all brand new everything and plenty of parking. Why not purchase this home today so you can start living tomorrow. Enjoy your ss appliances, granite, double sinks in main bath, subway tile and third bedroom in fully finished basement with high ceilings and full bath. Cozy back yard for cookouts and entertaining. You couldn't ask for more when you see this home. Walk to waterfront, shopping, dog park, restaurants and bars. Contact me today for a showing of your new home!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1201 S BOULDIN STREET have any available units?
1201 S BOULDIN STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1201 S BOULDIN STREET have?
Some of 1201 S BOULDIN STREET's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1201 S BOULDIN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1201 S BOULDIN STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1201 S BOULDIN STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 1201 S BOULDIN STREET is pet friendly.
Does 1201 S BOULDIN STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1201 S BOULDIN STREET offers parking.
Does 1201 S BOULDIN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1201 S BOULDIN STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1201 S BOULDIN STREET have a pool?
No, 1201 S BOULDIN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1201 S BOULDIN STREET have accessible units?
No, 1201 S BOULDIN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1201 S BOULDIN STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1201 S BOULDIN STREET has units with dishwashers.
