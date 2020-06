Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors parking recently renovated stainless steel

IMMACULATELY MAINTAINED LIKE NEW RENOVATION END OF GROUP IN BUTCHERS HILL. NEW ROOF. HUGE NEW ROOFTOP DECK WITH AMAZING VIEWS. OFF STREET PARKING PAD! TONS OF NATURAL LIGHT WITH LARGE WINDOWS AND TRANSOMS, HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT, DESIGNER KITCHEN WITH 2 TONE CABINETS WHITE W/ BROWN ISLAND, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS & STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. BASEMENT IS FULLY FINISHED WITH ADDITIONAL BEDROOM AND FAMILY ROOM. CUSTOM TRIM WITH CHAIR RAIL, CROWN, AND TRAY CEILING IN MASTER.