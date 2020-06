Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly new construction

Coming Soon! Currently occupied. This is like new construction...totally rebuilt with upgraded features. Hardwood floors on main level with exposed brick walls, kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances, breakfast bar and dining area. Lower level family room with laundry and full bath. Master suite has access to the rooftop deck with awesome views of Butchers Hill. Spacious bedrooms, upgraded bathrooms.Fantastic location. Pets case by case only.