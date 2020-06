Amenities

recently renovated ceiling fan microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Welcome to Better Waverly! This beautifully updated 3-bedroom, 1 bath row/town home with fully finished basement for added living space is a must see. Easy access to shopping, entertainment and recreation makes this rental a great location for your family. It~s also a perfect location for the aspiring college students attending nearby Morgan State University or Johns Hopkins University.