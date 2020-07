Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dogs allowed garage

$1300 / 1br - Pet Friendly Apt near PennStation - Property Id: 66262



Use front room as office and live in large studio in back or use as one bedroom apartment.

$1300/month includes Radiator Heat, Water.



KEY FEATURES

Bedrooms: 1 Bed

Bathrooms: 1 Baths

Parking: Street or Garage

Lease Duration: Monthly or annual

Deposit: $1250; $300 deposit per pet

Pets Policy: Cats or Dogs OK

Laundry: In Unit

Floor: 1

Property Type: Apartment

Hardwood floors throughout

Radiator Heat

Personal Washer/Dryer in unit

Granite countertops

Gas stove & oven

Bay windows

Bathroom heated floors

Secured access

Intercom/door bell system

>12ft high ceilings

Ceiling fan

2 original fireplaces

Cable ready

Basement storage, available

Patio & BBQ grill



5-6 minute walk to Penn Station. Johns Hopkins Medical Institute shuttle stop is also there.

6-minute walk to the Baltimore Light Rail's instant reach to the Camden Yards baseball stadium and the terminal doors of the BWI Airport. Charm City Circulator stops 1 block away. YogaWorks is one block away.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1125-saint-paul-street-baltimore-md-unit-1/66262

