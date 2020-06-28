Rent Calculator
Last updated November 10 2019 at 5:44 AM
1125 S HANOVER STREET
1125 South Hanover Street
·
Location
1125 South Hanover Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Sharp Leadenhall
Amenities
granite counters
parking
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Federal Hill Rental 3 bedroom 3.5 baths 3-4 car. Granite Counters, Hardwoods throughout and attention to detail PARKING PAD. Come see me today
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1125 S HANOVER STREET have any available units?
1125 S HANOVER STREET doesn't have any available units at this time.
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1125 S HANOVER STREET have?
Some of 1125 S HANOVER STREET's amenities include granite counters, parking, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1125 S HANOVER STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1125 S HANOVER STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1125 S HANOVER STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1125 S HANOVER STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 1125 S HANOVER STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1125 S HANOVER STREET offers parking.
Does 1125 S HANOVER STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1125 S HANOVER STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1125 S HANOVER STREET have a pool?
No, 1125 S HANOVER STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1125 S HANOVER STREET have accessible units?
No, 1125 S HANOVER STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1125 S HANOVER STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1125 S HANOVER STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
