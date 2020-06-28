All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1125 S HANOVER STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1125 S HANOVER STREET
Last updated November 10 2019 at 5:44 AM

1125 S HANOVER STREET

1125 South Hanover Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1125 South Hanover Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Sharp Leadenhall

Amenities

granite counters
parking
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Federal Hill Rental 3 bedroom 3.5 baths 3-4 car. Granite Counters, Hardwoods throughout and attention to detail PARKING PAD. Come see me today

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1125 S HANOVER STREET have any available units?
1125 S HANOVER STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1125 S HANOVER STREET have?
Some of 1125 S HANOVER STREET's amenities include granite counters, parking, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1125 S HANOVER STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1125 S HANOVER STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1125 S HANOVER STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1125 S HANOVER STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1125 S HANOVER STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1125 S HANOVER STREET offers parking.
Does 1125 S HANOVER STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1125 S HANOVER STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1125 S HANOVER STREET have a pool?
No, 1125 S HANOVER STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1125 S HANOVER STREET have accessible units?
No, 1125 S HANOVER STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1125 S HANOVER STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1125 S HANOVER STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arbuta Arms
2600 W Patapsco Ave
Baltimore, MD 21230
2606 Talbot Rd
2606 Talbot Rd
Baltimore, MD 21216
Wheelhouse
7 W Cross St
Baltimore, MD 21230
Tall Oaks
1002 Pleasant Oaks Rd
Baltimore, MD 21234
2601 Garrison Blvd
2601 Garrison Blvd
Baltimore, MD 21216
The Gunther
1211 S Conkling St
Baltimore, MD 21224
26 Calvert
26 S Calvert St
Baltimore, MD 21202
101 Ellwood Modern Apartments & Lofts
101 S Ellwood Ave
Baltimore, MD 21224

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland