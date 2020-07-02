1122 WILLIAM STREET

Amenities

Beautiful two bedroom, two bathroom apartment. You will enter this home on the street level and walk up the hardwood stairs into your spacious kitchen and living area. The main level has refinished original hardwood floors, upgraded counter tops in the kitchen and feels open and airy. Upstairs are two spacious bedrooms and full bathrooms. This home has an amazing deck and is on a great block. You are located right by Pure Raw Juice, Cross Street Market, the Inner Harbor Promenade and Federal Hill Park. This property is vacant, deep cleaned and ready to move in. Schedule your showing today!