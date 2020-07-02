All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1122 WILLIAM STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1122 WILLIAM STREET
Last updated March 31 2020 at 1:29 AM

1122 WILLIAM STREET

1122 William Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Riverside
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1122 William Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Riverside

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
ceiling fan
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful two bedroom, two bathroom apartment. You will enter this home on the street level and walk up the hardwood stairs into your spacious kitchen and living area. The main level has refinished original hardwood floors, upgraded counter tops in the kitchen and feels open and airy. Upstairs are two spacious bedrooms and full bathrooms. This home has an amazing deck and is on a great block. You are located right by Pure Raw Juice, Cross Street Market, the Inner Harbor Promenade and Federal Hill Park. This property is vacant, deep cleaned and ready to move in. Schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1122 WILLIAM STREET have any available units?
1122 WILLIAM STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1122 WILLIAM STREET have?
Some of 1122 WILLIAM STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1122 WILLIAM STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1122 WILLIAM STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1122 WILLIAM STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1122 WILLIAM STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1122 WILLIAM STREET offer parking?
No, 1122 WILLIAM STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1122 WILLIAM STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1122 WILLIAM STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1122 WILLIAM STREET have a pool?
No, 1122 WILLIAM STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1122 WILLIAM STREET have accessible units?
No, 1122 WILLIAM STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1122 WILLIAM STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1122 WILLIAM STREET does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Munsey
7 N Calvert St
Baltimore, MD 21202
The Crescent at Fells Point
951 Fell St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Caral Gardens
402 Colleen Rd
Baltimore, MD 21229
Wyman Towers
3100 Saint Paul St
Baltimore, MD 21218
2826 Windsor Ave
2826 Windsor Ave
Baltimore, MD 21216
306 W Franklin
306 West Franklin Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
The Cecil
1123 North Eutaw Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
101 Ellwood Modern Apartments & Lofts
101 S Ellwood Ave
Baltimore, MD 21224

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland