Baltimore, MD
1121 N. Calvert Street
Last updated May 3 2019 at 9:05 PM

1121 N. Calvert Street

1121 North Calvert Street · No Longer Available
Location

1121 North Calvert Street, Baltimore, MD 21202
Mid-Town Belvedere

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
key fob access
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/22740460b4 ----
Situated within walking distance of three prestigious Maryland universities, Baltimore\'s Central Business District, and Penn Station sits the Residences at Government House. Shopping, a plethora of restaurants and an exciting nightlife are all just a walk from this ideally located site.

You\'ll impress everyone with this loft penthouse unit. Consisting of two levels, this modern apartment has an open floor plan with lots of bright, airy windows. The living and dining space has recently been updated with sleek hardwood bamboo floors. The front windows look out onto the business district skyline, and see the sweeping view of east Baltimore and Johns Hopkins campus from the rear windows. The kitchen features deep caramel colored cabinetry, jet-black Energystar appliances, beautiful granite counter-tops and an imported porcelain tiled floor. The sexy modern bathrooms feature lush dark-wood vanities, marble floors and subway-tile tub surrounds. Other features include a video intercom, keyless front door, plush Berber carpeting, and a high-efficiency stacked washer/dryer.

60% Discount to M.V. Fitness, three blocks away (http://mvfit.com)
On-site parking is available on a first-come, first-served basis for $95/mo.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1121 N. Calvert Street have any available units?
1121 N. Calvert Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1121 N. Calvert Street have?
Some of 1121 N. Calvert Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1121 N. Calvert Street currently offering any rent specials?
1121 N. Calvert Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1121 N. Calvert Street pet-friendly?
No, 1121 N. Calvert Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1121 N. Calvert Street offer parking?
Yes, 1121 N. Calvert Street offers parking.
Does 1121 N. Calvert Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1121 N. Calvert Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1121 N. Calvert Street have a pool?
No, 1121 N. Calvert Street does not have a pool.
Does 1121 N. Calvert Street have accessible units?
No, 1121 N. Calvert Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1121 N. Calvert Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1121 N. Calvert Street does not have units with dishwashers.
