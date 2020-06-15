1121 N. Calvert Street

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors parking recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking key fob access

Situated within walking distance of three prestigious Maryland universities, Baltimore\'s Central Business District, and Penn Station sits the Residences at Government House. Shopping, a plethora of restaurants and an exciting nightlife are all just a walk from this ideally located site.



You\'ll impress everyone with this loft penthouse unit. Consisting of two levels, this modern apartment has an open floor plan with lots of bright, airy windows. The living and dining space has recently been updated with sleek hardwood bamboo floors. The front windows look out onto the business district skyline, and see the sweeping view of east Baltimore and Johns Hopkins campus from the rear windows. The kitchen features deep caramel colored cabinetry, jet-black Energystar appliances, beautiful granite counter-tops and an imported porcelain tiled floor. The sexy modern bathrooms feature lush dark-wood vanities, marble floors and subway-tile tub surrounds. Other features include a video intercom, keyless front door, plush Berber carpeting, and a high-efficiency stacked washer/dryer.



60% Discount to M.V. Fitness, three blocks away (http://mvfit.com)

On-site parking is available on a first-come, first-served basis for $95/mo.