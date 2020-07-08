All apartments in Baltimore
1113 S Hanover St

1113 South Hanover Street · No Longer Available
Location

1113 South Hanover Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Sharp Leadenhall

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
courtyard
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
This spacious two bedroom row home has a deck off the back bedroom offering extra outdoor seating and a view of the courtyard. This unit was home to my for many years. You enter from the courtyard into the kitchen where you will also find the washer and dryer in a hall closet next to the half bath. You continue on to the living room with a huge flat screen TV and large desk space. This room also has a fold away dining table to provide additional space. Upstairs there is a bedroom on both ends of the house and a full bath in the center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1113 S Hanover St have any available units?
1113 S Hanover St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 1113 S Hanover St currently offering any rent specials?
1113 S Hanover St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1113 S Hanover St pet-friendly?
No, 1113 S Hanover St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1113 S Hanover St offer parking?
No, 1113 S Hanover St does not offer parking.
Does 1113 S Hanover St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1113 S Hanover St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1113 S Hanover St have a pool?
No, 1113 S Hanover St does not have a pool.
Does 1113 S Hanover St have accessible units?
No, 1113 S Hanover St does not have accessible units.
Does 1113 S Hanover St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1113 S Hanover St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1113 S Hanover St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1113 S Hanover St does not have units with air conditioning.

