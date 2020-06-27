1113 N WOODYEAR STREET

1113 North Woodyear Street, Baltimore, MD 21217 Sandtown-Winchester
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
ceiling fan
clubhouse
oven
refrigerator
This is a wonderful semi-detached townhome in with brick front and spacious rooms. Large eat-in kitchen and separate dining room. Back yard with entrance through the kitchen 3 bedrooms 2 1/2 baths. Large Recreation room in the basement Newly painted. Available immediately rent just reduced!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
