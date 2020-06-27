All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1113 N WOODYEAR STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1113 N WOODYEAR STREET
Last updated March 16 2020 at 7:15 AM

1113 N WOODYEAR STREET

1113 North Woodyear Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1113 North Woodyear Street, Baltimore, MD 21217
Sandtown-Winchester

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
ceiling fan
clubhouse
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
This is a wonderful semi-detached townhome in with brick front and spacious rooms. Large eat-in kitchen and separate dining room. Back yard with entrance through the kitchen 3 bedrooms 2 1/2 baths. Large Recreation room in the basement Newly painted. Available immediately rent just reduced!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1113 N WOODYEAR STREET have any available units?
1113 N WOODYEAR STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1113 N WOODYEAR STREET have?
Some of 1113 N WOODYEAR STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1113 N WOODYEAR STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1113 N WOODYEAR STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1113 N WOODYEAR STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1113 N WOODYEAR STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1113 N WOODYEAR STREET offer parking?
No, 1113 N WOODYEAR STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1113 N WOODYEAR STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1113 N WOODYEAR STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1113 N WOODYEAR STREET have a pool?
No, 1113 N WOODYEAR STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1113 N WOODYEAR STREET have accessible units?
No, 1113 N WOODYEAR STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1113 N WOODYEAR STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1113 N WOODYEAR STREET has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Redwood
11 S Eutaw St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Azure Oxford Square
7010 Southmoor St
Baltimore, MD 21076
1405 Point
1405 Point St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Wildwood Gardens
1323 N Woodington Rd
Baltimore, MD 21229
Campus Square
2719 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21218
The Residences at 300 St. Paul
300 St Paul Pl
Baltimore, MD 21202
Falls Village
6222 Green Meadow Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21209
Union Wharf Apartments
915 S Wolfe St
Baltimore, MD 21231

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland