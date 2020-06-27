1113 N WOODYEAR STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse

This is a wonderful semi-detached townhome in with brick front and spacious rooms. Large eat-in kitchen and separate dining room. Back yard with entrance through the kitchen 3 bedrooms 2 1/2 baths. Large Recreation room in the basement Newly painted. Available immediately rent just reduced!