Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1112 S ROBINSON STREET
Last updated January 12 2020 at 1:40 AM

1112 S ROBINSON STREET

1112 South Robinson Street · No Longer Available
Location

1112 South Robinson Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Ideally located in the heart of Canton, this recently renovated three bedroom, three bathroom home is ready to welcome you home. Full of charm featuring coffered ceilings, exposed brick walls, gourmet kitchen with marble countertops, stainless steel appliances, and large dining area. The second floor offers two owner's suites featuring beautiful ensuite bathrooms, wood floors, and ample closet space. The lower level features a large third bedroom, full bathroom, and laundry. Enjoy evenings from your rooftop deck with great city views. Fantastic location walking distance to many Canton favorites.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1112 S ROBINSON STREET have any available units?
1112 S ROBINSON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1112 S ROBINSON STREET have?
Some of 1112 S ROBINSON STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1112 S ROBINSON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1112 S ROBINSON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1112 S ROBINSON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1112 S ROBINSON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1112 S ROBINSON STREET offer parking?
No, 1112 S ROBINSON STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1112 S ROBINSON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1112 S ROBINSON STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1112 S ROBINSON STREET have a pool?
No, 1112 S ROBINSON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1112 S ROBINSON STREET have accessible units?
No, 1112 S ROBINSON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1112 S ROBINSON STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1112 S ROBINSON STREET does not have units with dishwashers.

