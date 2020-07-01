1112 S ROBINSON STREET

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Ideally located in the heart of Canton, this recently renovated three bedroom, three bathroom home is ready to welcome you home. Full of charm featuring coffered ceilings, exposed brick walls, gourmet kitchen with marble countertops, stainless steel appliances, and large dining area. The second floor offers two owner's suites featuring beautiful ensuite bathrooms, wood floors, and ample closet space. The lower level features a large third bedroom, full bathroom, and laundry. Enjoy evenings from your rooftop deck with great city views. Fantastic location walking distance to many Canton favorites.