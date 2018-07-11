All apartments in Baltimore
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
111 WELCOME ALLEY
Last updated June 21 2019 at 2:24 AM

111 WELCOME ALLEY

111 Welcome Alley · No Longer Available
Location

111 Welcome Alley, Baltimore, MD 21201
Otterbein

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Blocks from the bustle of the city, this meticulously restored end of group home strikes the perfect balance between its original 1800s structure and innovative 2018 upgrades. Relax & entertain on either patio under the shaded trees or cozy up to the warmth of the fireplace. Features include chic recessed LED lighting, barn doors, bamboo floors & so much living space & storage. Unique features perfect for renting: 3 full bedrooms with 4th bedroom and full bath in lower level along with a large laundry room. Park front & quiet yet centrally located to downtown, MARC, Camden Yards and best of the City.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111 WELCOME ALLEY have any available units?
111 WELCOME ALLEY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 111 WELCOME ALLEY have?
Some of 111 WELCOME ALLEY's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 111 WELCOME ALLEY currently offering any rent specials?
111 WELCOME ALLEY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 WELCOME ALLEY pet-friendly?
No, 111 WELCOME ALLEY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 111 WELCOME ALLEY offer parking?
No, 111 WELCOME ALLEY does not offer parking.
Does 111 WELCOME ALLEY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 111 WELCOME ALLEY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 WELCOME ALLEY have a pool?
No, 111 WELCOME ALLEY does not have a pool.
Does 111 WELCOME ALLEY have accessible units?
No, 111 WELCOME ALLEY does not have accessible units.
Does 111 WELCOME ALLEY have units with dishwashers?
No, 111 WELCOME ALLEY does not have units with dishwashers.
