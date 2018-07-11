111 WELCOME ALLEY

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Blocks from the bustle of the city, this meticulously restored end of group home strikes the perfect balance between its original 1800s structure and innovative 2018 upgrades. Relax & entertain on either patio under the shaded trees or cozy up to the warmth of the fireplace. Features include chic recessed LED lighting, barn doors, bamboo floors & so much living space & storage. Unique features perfect for renting: 3 full bedrooms with 4th bedroom and full bath in lower level along with a large laundry room. Park front & quiet yet centrally located to downtown, MARC, Camden Yards and best of the City.