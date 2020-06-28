All apartments in Baltimore
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
111 S WASHINGTON STREET
Last updated June 2 2020 at 5:55 PM

111 S WASHINGTON STREET

111 South Washington Street · No Longer Available
Location

111 South Washington Street, Baltimore, MD 21231
Upper Fells Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
ceiling fan
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Great rental in Butchers Hill. Over 2,000 square feet, fresh paint, hardwood floors in some rooms, new carpet in others. Must use BHHS application & credit report - $35 application fee for each adult (18 or over) living in the house

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111 S WASHINGTON STREET have any available units?
111 S WASHINGTON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 111 S WASHINGTON STREET have?
Some of 111 S WASHINGTON STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 111 S WASHINGTON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
111 S WASHINGTON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 S WASHINGTON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 111 S WASHINGTON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 111 S WASHINGTON STREET offer parking?
No, 111 S WASHINGTON STREET does not offer parking.
Does 111 S WASHINGTON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 111 S WASHINGTON STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 S WASHINGTON STREET have a pool?
No, 111 S WASHINGTON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 111 S WASHINGTON STREET have accessible units?
No, 111 S WASHINGTON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 111 S WASHINGTON STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 111 S WASHINGTON STREET has units with dishwashers.
