111 S WASHINGTON STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher ceiling fan fireplace ice maker

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities

Great rental in Butchers Hill. Over 2,000 square feet, fresh paint, hardwood floors in some rooms, new carpet in others. Must use BHHS application & credit report - $35 application fee for each adult (18 or over) living in the house