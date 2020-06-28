111 South Washington Street, Baltimore, MD 21231 Upper Fells Point
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Great rental in Butchers Hill. Over 2,000 square feet, fresh paint, hardwood floors in some rooms, new carpet in others. Must use BHHS application & credit report - $35 application fee for each adult (18 or over) living in the house
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 111 S WASHINGTON STREET have any available units?
111 S WASHINGTON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 111 S WASHINGTON STREET have?
Some of 111 S WASHINGTON STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 111 S WASHINGTON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
111 S WASHINGTON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.