Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Attractive updated row home located in the very popular neighborhood of Hampden. Just steps to restaurants, shopping and public transportation. Exposed brick, high ceilings and central air. Large kitchen with mudroom and a backyard to relax in. Second Bath is in the basement. All Hardwood Floors throughout, updated Kitchen, plenty of Storage.