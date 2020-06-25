1104 N Stockton St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

About 1104 N Stockton Street

RENT TO OWN--RENT TO OWN

NEED $2,400 DOWN PAYMENT AND $1,200 1ST MONTH RENT. HAVE TO BE ABLE TO OWN WITH IN A YEAR. Welcome Home! This interior townhouse is move in ready. It has three bedrooms and two full baths upstairs, with one of the bedrooms having its own en-suite bath. There is also a full basement that is partially finished. On the main level you enter the home into a spacious living room that leads to the dining room and kitchen. Plus conveniently located on the main level is a half bath. The backdoor off of the kitchen leads to a fenced in yard. Call today to schedule your showing! MUST B ABLE TO PURCHASE HOUSE WITH IN A YEAR. RENT TO OWN ONLY YOU WILL BE WORKING WITH LOAN COMPANY TO PURCHASE IN A YEAR. IF YOUR CREDIT SORE IS 580 YOU MIGHT GET FINANCING NOW. SELLING FOR $110K. Application fee is $40.00 per adult 18 years and older, We can help you with a U-Haul truck to move in your new home today or moving helpers. Pets are welcome on case per case basis. There is a breed restriction and pet monthly fee and pet security deposit. Need 1st month rent and full month security deposit to move in ASAP. Need state issued photo ID, social security card and all income information to apply. Call or text or call for a U-Haul reservation @ (443) 590-3403. Accepts Section 8.



(RLNE4946297)