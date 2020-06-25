All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1104 N Stockton St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1104 N Stockton St
Last updated June 10 2019 at 12:56 PM

1104 N Stockton St

1104 North Stockton Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1104 North Stockton Street, Baltimore, MD 21217
Sandtown-Winchester

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
About 1104 N Stockton Street
RENT TO OWN--RENT TO OWN
NEED $2,400 DOWN PAYMENT AND $1,200 1ST MONTH RENT. HAVE TO BE ABLE TO OWN WITH IN A YEAR. Welcome Home! This interior townhouse is move in ready. It has three bedrooms and two full baths upstairs, with one of the bedrooms having its own en-suite bath. There is also a full basement that is partially finished. On the main level you enter the home into a spacious living room that leads to the dining room and kitchen. Plus conveniently located on the main level is a half bath. The backdoor off of the kitchen leads to a fenced in yard. Call today to schedule your showing! MUST B ABLE TO PURCHASE HOUSE WITH IN A YEAR. RENT TO OWN ONLY YOU WILL BE WORKING WITH LOAN COMPANY TO PURCHASE IN A YEAR. IF YOUR CREDIT SORE IS 580 YOU MIGHT GET FINANCING NOW. SELLING FOR $110K. Application fee is $40.00 per adult 18 years and older, We can help you with a U-Haul truck to move in your new home today or moving helpers. Pets are welcome on case per case basis. There is a breed restriction and pet monthly fee and pet security deposit. Need 1st month rent and full month security deposit to move in ASAP. Need state issued photo ID, social security card and all income information to apply. Call or text or call for a U-Haul reservation @ (443) 590-3403. Accepts Section 8.

(RLNE4946297)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1104 N Stockton St have any available units?
1104 N Stockton St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1104 N Stockton St have?
Some of 1104 N Stockton St's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1104 N Stockton St currently offering any rent specials?
1104 N Stockton St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1104 N Stockton St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1104 N Stockton St is pet friendly.
Does 1104 N Stockton St offer parking?
Yes, 1104 N Stockton St offers parking.
Does 1104 N Stockton St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1104 N Stockton St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1104 N Stockton St have a pool?
No, 1104 N Stockton St does not have a pool.
Does 1104 N Stockton St have accessible units?
No, 1104 N Stockton St does not have accessible units.
Does 1104 N Stockton St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1104 N Stockton St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Should I Live with a Roommate?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Munsey
7 N Calvert St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Winston Apartments
1260 Rossiter Ave
Baltimore, MD 21239
611 Park Avenue
611 Park Ave
Baltimore, MD 21201
10 Light Street
10 Light St
Baltimore, MD 21202
306 W Franklin
306 West Franklin Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
The Mount Royal
103 E Mt Royal Ave
Baltimore, MD 21202
Pangea Pines
6502 McClean Blvd
Baltimore, MD 21214
Fox Building
3100 Falls Cliff Road
Baltimore, MD 21211

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland