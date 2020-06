Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

CONVENIENTLY LOCATED URBAN OASIS! THIS COMPLETELY UPDATED MOVE-IN HOME IS JUST SHORT STROLL TO THE PARK AND FEATURES -- 2 BEDROOMS -- 3 FULL BATHROOMS -- OPEN LIVING, DINING AND KITCHEN AREA WITH HARDWOOD FLOORS AND EXPOSED BRICK -- FULLY FINISHED LL FAMILY ROOM -- DECK OFF MASTER SUITE -- KITCHEN W/SS APPLIANCES -- WATER IS INCLUDED IN RENT -- PRIVATE PARKING PAD IN REAR - THIS IS A MUST SEE!