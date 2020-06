Amenities

Charles Village 3bd/1.5ba Rowhome w/ W/D & A/C! --Available NOW! - Charles Village 3bd/1.5ba Rowhome with Hardwood Floors and overhead lighting throughout. Separate living room and dining room. Updated first-floor half bath. Updated kitchen with ceramic floor, tons of cabinet space and a lazy susan! Dishwasher. Gas stove. Central A/C. Washer/Dryer. Updated second floor full-bath with tile. Unfinished basement with tons of space for storage. Back porch with small fenced yard. Utilities not included in rent. Close to JHU--Available NOW!



Video link: https://youtu.be/7ttxaBEs0Ko



Very convenient to JHU Homewood campus with shuttle stops just around the corner!



Pet policy: Small dogs/Cats okay. Breed restrictions. $100 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. $15/month pet rent per pet



