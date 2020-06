Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Well maintained 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath brick townhouse with a family room on the lower level. New carpet and fresh paint throughout! This home is located in a cul-de-sac area and has a fenced backyard with a patio. Close to public transportation and within walking distance to shopping, schools and parks!