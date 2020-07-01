All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 107 N Lakewood Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
107 N Lakewood Ave
Last updated October 11 2019 at 9:44 AM

107 N Lakewood Ave

107 North Lakewood Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Patterson Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

107 North Lakewood Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Patterson Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Available 11/25/19 Exceptional row home on tree-lined street in Patterson Park. Decorator's dream with original formal dining room. Pristine original hardwood floors, open and spacious kitchen with exposed brick and center island. First-floor laundry and convenient half bath. Rear deck leads to outdoor oasis with privacy fence, pavers, and garden areas.

Pets under 40 lbs welcome with additional deposit.
Proof of renters insurance required.
Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Emma at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 203.984.0416 or email eloftus@baymgmtgroup.com

Baltimore Property Managers ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-in-baltimore/

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5180943)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 N Lakewood Ave have any available units?
107 N Lakewood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 107 N Lakewood Ave have?
Some of 107 N Lakewood Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 107 N Lakewood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
107 N Lakewood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 N Lakewood Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 107 N Lakewood Ave is pet friendly.
Does 107 N Lakewood Ave offer parking?
No, 107 N Lakewood Ave does not offer parking.
Does 107 N Lakewood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 107 N Lakewood Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 N Lakewood Ave have a pool?
No, 107 N Lakewood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 107 N Lakewood Ave have accessible units?
No, 107 N Lakewood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 107 N Lakewood Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 107 N Lakewood Ave has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hamilton Park
6136 Fairdel Ave
Baltimore, MD 21206
Hanover Cross Street
101 W Cross St
Baltimore, MD 21230
2606 Talbot Rd
2606 Talbot Rd
Baltimore, MD 21216
The Greens at Forest Park
4515 Fairview Ave Suite D
Baltimore, MD 21216
Kenilworth at Hazelwood & Windridge Apartments
5738 Cedonia Ave
Baltimore, MD 21206
The Apartments at Charles Plaza
222 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Calvert Street
21 South Calvert Street
Baltimore, MD 21202
Oaklee Village
1001 Arion Park Rd
Baltimore, MD 21229

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland