107 N Lakewood Ave

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony

Available 11/25/19 Exceptional row home on tree-lined street in Patterson Park. Decorator's dream with original formal dining room. Pristine original hardwood floors, open and spacious kitchen with exposed brick and center island. First-floor laundry and convenient half bath. Rear deck leads to outdoor oasis with privacy fence, pavers, and garden areas.



Pets under 40 lbs welcome with additional deposit.

Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



No Cats Allowed



