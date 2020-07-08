All apartments in Baltimore
Baltimore, MD
107 N. Kenwood Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

107 N. Kenwood Ave

107 North Kenwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

107 North Kenwood Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Patterson Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
Property Amenities
parking
This large townhouse with 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms is located right in Patterson Park. Entering this home, you will notice the raised living and dining room area with hardwood floors and beautiful exposed brick wall. The over sized kitchen includes, granite counter tops, hardwood floors and all appliances including: electric stove, dishwasher, and built in microwave. You will enjoy the privacy that the fenced in back yard provides. The master bedroom and second bedroom are located on the second floor and includes a private bathroom and plush carpeting. The third bedroom is in the finished basement with a full bath and a family room area.

Full Sized Washer and Dryer
Security System ( Included)
Finished Basement
Hardwood Floors
Fenced Yard

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 N. Kenwood Ave have any available units?
107 N. Kenwood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 107 N. Kenwood Ave have?
Some of 107 N. Kenwood Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 107 N. Kenwood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
107 N. Kenwood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 N. Kenwood Ave pet-friendly?
No, 107 N. Kenwood Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 107 N. Kenwood Ave offer parking?
Yes, 107 N. Kenwood Ave offers parking.
Does 107 N. Kenwood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 107 N. Kenwood Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 N. Kenwood Ave have a pool?
No, 107 N. Kenwood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 107 N. Kenwood Ave have accessible units?
No, 107 N. Kenwood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 107 N. Kenwood Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 107 N. Kenwood Ave has units with dishwashers.

