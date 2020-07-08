107 N. Kenwood Ave

Amenities
This large townhouse with 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms is located right in Patterson Park. Entering this home, you will notice the raised living and dining room area with hardwood floors and beautiful exposed brick wall. The over sized kitchen includes, granite counter tops, hardwood floors and all appliances including: electric stove, dishwasher, and built in microwave. You will enjoy the privacy that the fenced in back yard provides. The master bedroom and second bedroom are located on the second floor and includes a private bathroom and plush carpeting. The third bedroom is in the finished basement with a full bath and a family room area.
Full Sized Washer and Dryer
Security System ( Included)
Finished Basement
Hardwood Floors
Fenced Yard