1053 Desoto Rd
Last updated April 23 2020 at 12:58 AM

1053 Desoto Rd

1053 Desoto Road · No Longer Available
Location

1053 Desoto Road, Baltimore, MD 21223
Morrell Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
New Listing to Hit the market!!! Come check out this lovely fully renovated 1st-floor apartment located in the Morrell Park community of Baltimore. Freshly renovated sun-filled single bedroom (furniture not included), private patio with fenced rear yard. Assigned off-street parking, quick and easy access to public transportation located near i-95 and i-695. Unit is freshly painted with hardwood floors throughout, hardwood cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Schedule a showing today and come see this beautifully renovated property for yourself!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

