1053 Desoto Rd

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

New Listing to Hit the market!!! Come check out this lovely fully renovated 1st-floor apartment located in the Morrell Park community of Baltimore. Freshly renovated sun-filled single bedroom (furniture not included), private patio with fenced rear yard. Assigned off-street parking, quick and easy access to public transportation located near i-95 and i-695. Unit is freshly painted with hardwood floors throughout, hardwood cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Schedule a showing today and come see this beautifully renovated property for yourself!