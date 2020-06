Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautiful 2 Bed /1 Bath upgraded Apt in heart of Down Town Baltimore ready to move in.Its close to Balt Comcast Arena , open style kitchen with appliances and Washer / Dryer inthe Apt. With Central Air walking distance to inner harbor and Charles St Restaurant Its on the second floor Close to Metro and Shopping area. Min 1 yr lease come and see this nice cozy place.