Baltimore, MD
1031 PIER POINTE LNDG #111
Last updated February 27 2020 at 8:23 PM

1031 PIER POINTE LNDG #111

1031 Pier Pointe Landing · No Longer Available
Location

1031 Pier Pointe Landing, Baltimore, MD 21230
Inner Harbor

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
hot tub
Exclusive Harborview gated waterfront townhouse in luxury Mediterranean-style community with direct full horizon water views from all levels. Enjoy living at its finest from this four level townhome with 2,892 square feet plus a roof top terrace from where to enjoy the stars at night along with breathtaking views of the harbor and city skyline. ** Top of the line amenities including an elevator from ground to roof, and Brazilian cherry wide plank hardwood floors on all three levels. Ground level entry has bedroom with full bathroom and private deck with views of the water and the pier. ** Take the elevator or stairs up to the next level, where you will find a gourmet kitchen which has granite countertops & bartop for breakfast along with stainless steel appliances. An open floor plan brings sunlight from the kitchen over the dining area and to the large family room with a wall of glass to enjoy the gorgeous views of the harbor. ** Up another level you will find the master suite with full unit width windows overlooking the Inner Harbor with walk-in closet and a luxury bathroom including separate soaking tub, oversized separate shower and dual wash basins with linen closet. A second bedroom is on this floor along with the laundry room. The last level up is just to provide you access to the roof terrace which is where you will barbecue, and enjoy the company of friends, especially to see the fireworks on the 4th of July! ** Two car garage for your luxury transportation, and guest parking in the gated community. The amenities available to you are 24 hour security, full access to the Harborview health club and pools. Monthly fees includes: Master Insurance policy, Master Flood Insurance policy, water, sewer, trash, snow removal, Pool, Spa & Fitness Center and Security guard at gatehouse.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

