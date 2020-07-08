All apartments in Baltimore
1030 E 36th Street

1030 East 36th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1030 East 36th Street, Baltimore, MD 21218
Ednor Gardens - Lakeside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/84f2285063 ---- Located across the street from the former site of the legendary Memorial Stadium, this home is situated right on the edge of Waverly in Ednor Gardens. Nearby are several elementary schools, Baltimore City College, a Johns Hopkins University campus, easy access to i-83, and situated in a very quiet and quaint little neighborhood community. Across the street are luxury senior housing apartments and a brand new nursing home as well as The Weinberg Y Family Center which houses a fitness center, rock climbing wall, swimming pool and more! This updated and beautifully kept home in Ednor Gardens - Lakeside will not last long so schedule your tours while you can! Annual leasing preferred! Additional Storage Balcony / Deck Central A/C Central Heating Near Transportation Off Street Parking Pets Allowed Range / Oven Washer & Dryer (In Unit)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1030 E 36th Street have any available units?
1030 E 36th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1030 E 36th Street have?
Some of 1030 E 36th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1030 E 36th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1030 E 36th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1030 E 36th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1030 E 36th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1030 E 36th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1030 E 36th Street offers parking.
Does 1030 E 36th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1030 E 36th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1030 E 36th Street have a pool?
Yes, 1030 E 36th Street has a pool.
Does 1030 E 36th Street have accessible units?
No, 1030 E 36th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1030 E 36th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1030 E 36th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

