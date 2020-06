Amenities

Unique loft townhouse with high ceilings and lots of natural light. Open layout on the main level. Freshly painted, new carpets, new granite counters. Master bedroom is very large and includes walk-in closet and attached bathroom. Guest bedroom/office is located on the ground level alongside a full bathroom. Garage parking can accommodate most vehicles. No pets allowed. 3D tour available: https://tinyurl.com/1011OliveSt3D