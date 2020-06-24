101 N East Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly

Come take a look at this huge, 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom corner town home, located in the heart of the city! Start your day on the deck, enjoying the morning breeze. Have a cup of coffee at the breakfast bar in the kitchen which also features stainless steels appliances, granite counter tops, and large cabinetry. Entertain guests in the completely finished basement which also boasts a possible bedroom with a full bath. Pets allowed on a case by case basis. Income must be 3 times the rent. Clean rental history required. Contact Mary for showings 410-984-2554.