Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Beautifull 2 Bed 2 Bath Rowhome in Canton with PARKING - Beautiful, sunlight drenched home full of character and Canton feel with PARKING. This home has been meticulously cared for and loved which shows as you walk around the house. This 2 bedroom townhouse features hardwood floors and exposed brick, giving this home the Baltimore charm. Featuring a large open main level with 3 rooms for entertaining! Upstairs there a 2 bedrooms with yet another living space in between. Plus a second level deck perfect for enjoying Spring and Summer days. Did we say PARKING? Pet Friendly!



(RLNE5667592)