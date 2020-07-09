All apartments in Baltimore
10 E. Madison Street - 1D

10 E Madison St · No Longer Available
Location

10 E Madison St, Baltimore, MD 21202
Mount Vernon

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
coffee bar
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e109d6b007 ----
Newly renovated Studios, One and Two bedroom apartments. The location is unquestionably one of the best in Baltimore. 10 East Madison Street is around the corner from Mount Vernon Square Park, Peabody Conservatory of Music, the Walter?s Art Gallery, and some of Baltimore?s finest restaurants, including The Helmond and Dooby?s Coffee Shop. The Johns Hopkins University and University of Maryland Downtown both operate free shuttle bus services with a stop a half-block away at Madison and Saint Paul. The free ?Downtown Circulator? bus stops around the corner. Penn Station (AMTRAK and MARC Commuter Rail Service is a short 8 block walk.

Warm up by the cozy fireplace, enjoy new marble flooring in a secured building with parking. We look forward to seeing you soon!

To Schedule a showing please either:
schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser www.SlateHouseGroup.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

