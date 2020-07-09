10 E. Madison Street - 1D

Amenities

parking recently renovated coffee bar fireplace

Newly renovated Studios, One and Two bedroom apartments. The location is unquestionably one of the best in Baltimore. 10 East Madison Street is around the corner from Mount Vernon Square Park, Peabody Conservatory of Music, the Walter?s Art Gallery, and some of Baltimore?s finest restaurants, including The Helmond and Dooby?s Coffee Shop. The Johns Hopkins University and University of Maryland Downtown both operate free shuttle bus services with a stop a half-block away at Madison and Saint Paul. The free ?Downtown Circulator? bus stops around the corner. Penn Station (AMTRAK and MARC Commuter Rail Service is a short 8 block walk.



Warm up by the cozy fireplace, enjoy new marble flooring in a secured building with parking. We look forward to seeing you soon!



