Amenities

garage recently renovated elevator 24hr concierge clubhouse

Updated 1 bed 1 bath condo located in the one of the coolest buildings in Bmore, Steps away from some of the city's best bars, restaurants and shopping. Easy access to downtown, 3 blocks from Penn Station, close to bus routes and Johns Hopkins Shuttle. 24 hr concierge and security, 12th floor ballroom and bar/lounge located on first floor of building. Garage parking and permit parking availabe for neighborhood.