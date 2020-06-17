14 North Beacon Court, Watertown Town, MA 02472 East Watertown
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Bus: 57 Cambridge St @ N Beacon St (0.05 mi)Bus: 86 Market St @ Centola St (0.59 mi)Bus: 64 N Beacon St @ Cambridge St (0.03 mi)Tram: B Allston Street (0.38 mi)Rail: Framingham/Worcester Line Boston Landing (0.24 mi)Bus: 66 Brighton Ave @ Cambridge St (0.08 mi)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14 North Beacon have any available units?
14 North Beacon doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Watertown Town, MA.
Is 14 North Beacon currently offering any rent specials?
14 North Beacon isn't currently offering any rent specials.