Last updated June 17 2020 at 2:20 AM

39 Blake

39 Blake Street · No Longer Available
Location

39 Blake Street, Newton, MA 02460
Newtonville

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Rail: Framingham/Worcester Line  Newtonville (0.56 mi)Bus: 59  Walnut St @ Clyde St (0.41 mi)Bus: 553  Washington St @ Court St (0.44 mi)Bus: 554  Washington St @ Harvard St (0.44 mi)Bus: 52  785 Centre St (0.44 mi)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 39 Blake have any available units?
39 Blake doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newton, MA.
Is 39 Blake currently offering any rent specials?
39 Blake isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 39 Blake pet-friendly?
No, 39 Blake is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newton.
Does 39 Blake offer parking?
No, 39 Blake does not offer parking.
Does 39 Blake have units with washers and dryers?
No, 39 Blake does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 39 Blake have a pool?
No, 39 Blake does not have a pool.
Does 39 Blake have accessible units?
No, 39 Blake does not have accessible units.
Does 39 Blake have units with dishwashers?
No, 39 Blake does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 39 Blake have units with air conditioning?
No, 39 Blake does not have units with air conditioning.
