/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:37 PM
484 Apartments for rent in Newton, MA with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
24 Units Available
Newton Highlands
Avalon at Newton Highlands
99 Needham St, Newton, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,905
985 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,258
1346 sqft
Pet-friendly community. Ideal location for commuters with easy access to I-95 and Route 9. Close to Brandeis University and other area colleges. Amenities include on-site pool and gym. Apartments feature private patio, fireplace and storage.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
23 Units Available
Auburndale
Woodland Station
1940 Washington St, Newton, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,430
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,404
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful woodland location between Brae Burn Country Club and Woodland Golf Club, yet still convenient to I-95 and train station. Complex contains a gym, pool, playground, clubhouse and more.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
West Newton
228 River Street
228 River Street, Newton, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
2200 sqft
Available 08/10/20 Newton House - Property Id: 311065 4 bedroom, 1.5 bath and 2,200 square feet house at desirable Newton.
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Nonantum
417 Watertown St 1
417 Watertown St, Newton, MA
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
1500 sqft
Massive Duplex in Nonantum Region! Parking Incl! - Property Id: 299041 Very spacious 2 floor home in the Nonantum region in Newton. Up to 4 bedrooms on the second floor, with a living room, dining room, and office on the first floor.
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Newton Highlands
291 Winchester Street
291 Winchester Street, Newton, MA
6 Bedrooms
$6,850
3500 sqft
Available 10/01/20 Natural opulence and serene beauty Single Home VID - Property Id: 300685 VIRTUAL TOUR LINK BELOW Astounding Newton Highlands contemporary colonial. Completely Remodeled in 2016.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 08:39pm
1 Unit Available
West Newton
34 South Gate Park
34 South Gate Park, Newton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1240 sqft
This is rarely available and a superb find!! The property was owner-occupied not too many years ago and there are substantial renovations throughout the home! The jaw-dropping 12-foot ceilings with plenty of skylights are only the beginning.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Newton Center
127 Eastbourne Rd
127 Eastbourne Road, Newton, MA
4 Bedrooms
$4,750
2364 sqft
Available 08/09/20 Charming single family home in desirable location - Property Id: 314507 Sunny, charming, beautifully maintained Colonial in Ward School District. Spacious Living Room with Inglenook. Alcove study/office.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 08:39pm
1 Unit Available
Bowen - Thompsonville
167 Parker St.
167 Parker Street, Newton, MA
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
1700 sqft
This first floor 2.5-3 bed 2 bath apartment was completely gut renovated in 2013. The 2 fam bldg is conveniently located between Newton Centre & Rt 9 with easy access to the D line T.
1 of 36
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Oak Hill
45 Wiswall Rd
45 Wiswall Road, Newton, MA
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2560 sqft
Bright and spacious cape located in Oak Hill, one of Newton's finest neighborhoods. This elegant home is loaded with architectural detail and all the amenities offering the ultimate in comfort, family living, and gracious entertaining.
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Nonantum
108 JACKSON ROAD
108 Jackson Road, Newton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1925 sqft
Do not miss this gem of a rental located in between Nonantum Village & Newton Corner (A COMMUTERS DREAM). This 1,925 sq. ft.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 06:40am
Contact for Availability
Nonantum
3 CHANDLER STREET
3 Chandler Street, Newton, MA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
AVAILABLE 9/1- Perfect commuter location! Check out this apartment with two generous sized bedrooms, large eat-in kitchen, and NEW laundry in-unit. The rental has been freshly painted throughout and professionally cleaned.
1 of 35
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
Auburndale
52 Rowe St
52 Rowe Street, Newton, MA
5 Bedrooms
$7,500
3560 sqft
New Construction ! Built in 2019. Single Family Home. Private Yard. No expense spared! Entire home is high end! TEXT NICK: 207-608-3588 FOR 3D TOUR
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Nonantum
83 Waban Park
83 Waban Park, Newton, MA
4 Bedrooms
$6,100
3100 sqft
Available 08/01/20 LUXURY TOWNHOUSE WITH PRIVATE YARD AND GARAGE - Property Id: 271200 VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE ID 47181188 Rent $6,100 Avail Date 08/01/2020 Beds 4 Baths 3.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Nonantum
35 Jewett
35 Jewett Street, Newton, MA
5 Bedrooms
$3,250
2200 sqft
Large 5-bed + study with 1.5 Bath. Extra room can be used as a home office! 3 Levels of living. The first floor has a spacious and sunfilled living room with bay windows, a separate dining room, and an updated kitchen.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 09:24pm
1 Unit Available
Oak Hill
22 Broadlawn Park
22 Broadlawn Park, Newton, MA
4 Bedrooms
$4,700
2100 sqft
RECENTLY RENOVATED!, 50% Fee. Main floor consists of eat-in-kitchen, living room, dining room, master bedroom with on-suite bath, and 2 additional good size bedrooms.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Nonantum
62 DALBY STREET
62 Dalby Street, Newton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1536 sqft
***ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED***- large two bedroom rental located in the heart of Nonantum Village.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Newtonville
38 LOWELL AVE
38 Lowell Avenue, Newton, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
1000 sqft
Location location! This spacious 1 bedroom & 1 bathroom rental is located in close proximity to the heart of Newtonville.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 06:40am
Contact for Availability
Newton Center
25 Paul St
25 Paul Street, Newton, MA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Text agent for the VIDEO TOUR. This freshly painted duplex apartment features a renovated open concept kitchen with granite counters, 9' ceilings, in-unit laundry and recently refinished floors. Conveniently located in Newton Center.
1 of 33
Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
Newtonville
39 COURT
39 Court Street, Newton, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
3300 sqft
Privacy, space and convenience is what this meticulous 4 level townhouse nested on over an acre of property has to offer! Prime location! Walk to Whole Foods, fine restaurants & shops!! Close proximity to major highways for commuting by public
1 of 25
Last updated January 5 at 04:31am
1 Unit Available
West Newton
66 Elm
66 Elm Street, Newton, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
2000 sqft
Super Spacious, great bedrooms on 2 levels in multi-family home in coveted West Newton! Large bedrooms, large closets, Laundry in Unit, Central Air, Skylights in this modern updated 4 bedroom apartment featuring spiral stairs and deck off kitchen!
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Newton Highlands
40 Beaconwood
40 Beaconwood Road, Newton, MA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1800 sqft
Beautiful 6 yr old construction townhouse in the heart of Newton Highlands! What's not to love about this open concept, high end home! Features include central heat/air, central vac, in unit washer/dryer, walk in closet, home office, mud room,
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Nonantum
15 WEST STREET
15 West Street, Newton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1450 sqft
Location location! This large 2+ bedroom located in the heart of Nonantum is now available for it's next occupancy- the kitchen is newly renovated with new wooden cabinets, stainless steal appliances, and a middle island perfect for entertaining.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Nonantum
50 COOK ST 2
50 Cook Street, Newton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1300 sqft
Unit 2 Available 08/01/20 Great Nonantum 2 bedroom apartment - Property Id: 316166 first floor has modern kitchen, living room, office, and bathroom. Second floor has two bedrooms with walk in closet.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 08:39pm
1 Unit Available
Newton Corner
16 Gardner St.
16 Gardner Street, Newton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1187 sqft
Nice 2 bed, bath and half single family house for rent in Newton Corner. Located on a quiet street close to express buses to downtown and easy access to the Mass Pike. Hardwood floors of first floor and wall to wall carpeting on the second floor.
Similar Pages
Newton 1 BedroomsNewton 2 BedroomsNewton 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNewton 3 BedroomsNewton Accessible ApartmentsNewton Apartments under $1,400Newton Apartments under $1,600
Newton Apartments under $1,800Newton Apartments with BalconyNewton Apartments with GarageNewton Apartments with GymNewton Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNewton Apartments with Move-in SpecialsNewton Apartments with Parking