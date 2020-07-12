/
newton highlands
603 Apartments for rent in Newton Highlands, Newton, MA
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
24 Units Available
Avalon at Newton Highlands
99 Needham St, Newton, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,910
985 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,223
1346 sqft
Pet-friendly community. Ideal location for commuters with easy access to I-95 and Route 9. Close to Brandeis University and other area colleges. Amenities include on-site pool and gym. Apartments feature private patio, fireplace and storage.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
1 Unit Available
Lincoln Street Apartments
8 Lincoln Street, Newton, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,550
400 sqft
Lovely studios and one-bedroom apartments conveniently located in Newton Highlands. The apartments are located across the street from the Newton Highlands stop on the "D" line and are just minutes from routes 9, 128, and 90.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
291 Winchester Street
291 Winchester Street, Newton, MA
6 Bedrooms
$6,850
3500 sqft
Available 10/01/20 Natural opulence and serene beauty Single Home VID - Property Id: 300685 VIRTUAL TOUR LINK BELOW Astounding Newton Highlands contemporary colonial. Completely Remodeled in 2016.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
5 Forest St.
5 Forest Street, Newton, MA
3 Bedrooms
$4,895
2000 sqft
Amazing location in the middle of Newton Highlands! This sunny home offers an open floor plan, living and dining room with fireplace, music room, state-of-the-art kitchen with step-down patio plus deck, first-floor full bathroom, and laundry.
Last updated April 13 at 08:03am
1 Unit Available
21 Elliot St.
21 Elliot Street, Newton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1100 sqft
Brand new apartment with new hardwood floors, granite kitchen, new appliances, new bathroom, laundry in basement, central air and heat. walk to Elliot Train, min to rt 9 and 95. Terms: One year lease
Last updated November 13 at 09:39am
1 Unit Available
18 Lincoln St
18 Lincoln Street, Newton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
550 sqft
Cozy one bedroom top floor apartment available on or around Dec 1st for sublet. Minimum 3 months including all utilities.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
40 Beaconwood
40 Beaconwood Road, Newton, MA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1800 sqft
Beautiful 6 yr old construction townhouse in the heart of Newton Highlands! What's not to love about this open concept, high end home! Features include central heat/air, central vac, in unit washer/dryer, walk in closet, home office, mud room,
Results within 1 mile of Newton Highlands
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
25 Units Available
Charles River Landing
300 2nd Ave, Needham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,256
1060 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,157
1419 sqft
Luxurious and unique, these one- and two-bedroom units offer an on-site clubhouse and pool. Many units feature gourmet kitchens, pet-friendly accommodations, ceiling fans, air conditioning, dry bars and gourmet kitchens.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
136 Units Available
The Kendrick
275 Second Ave, Needham, MA
Studio
$2,221
582 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,137
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,899
1149 sqft
At The Kendrick by Toll Brothers Apartment Living, you'll open your eyes to new possibilities. Enjoy a Biergarten, library, roof deck, swimming pool and much more, just steps from your home.
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
1601 Beacon St
1601 Beacon Street, Newton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$4,400
1553 sqft
Only rental in this condo building. 1553 Square feet of hardwood floors, renovation and private balcony at the Knickerbocker. This condo is located on the 3rd floor, 2 bed + office and 2.5 bathrooms.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1101 Beacon St.
1101 Beacon Street, Newton, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,300
Updated 1 bed in Brookline- Coolidge Corner - Property Id: 303277 Spacious 1 bed in Brookline Heat and hot water are included Separate living room with updated kitchen and bath Laundry available in the building Access to the roof deck Off-street
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
167 Parker St.
167 Parker Street, Newton, MA
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
1700 sqft
This first floor 2.5-3 bed 2 bath apartment was completely gut renovated in 2013. The 2 fam bldg is conveniently located between Newton Centre & Rt 9 with easy access to the D line T.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
833 Beacon St.
833 Beacon Street, Newton, MA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
749 sqft
Terms: One year lease
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
263 Arnold Rd.
263 Arnold Road, Newton, MA
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
1750 sqft
Great house in prime location - just blocks from Brown and Oak Hill Middle Schools and Newton South High school, and very close to Memorial Spaulding elementary school. Giant private yard and new deck.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
383 Langley
383 Langley Road, Newton, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
983 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom apartment in Newton! 1 minute away from RT 9, 2 minute drive to Wegmans, restaurants, Star Market, Newton Center, Green Line T stop, and much more. Currently being renovated. Apartment consists of 2 bedrooms, 1.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
53 Paul St.
53 Paul Street, Newton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,875
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Well located third floor condo only a short walk shops, crystal lake, and Newton Center T stop. This beautiful and spacious home features updated eat-in kitchen and newly renovated bathroom. The bedroom is very large with ample closet space.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
26 WILLOW STREET
26 Willow Street, Newton, MA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
800 sqft
ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! Don't miss out on this rare two-bedroom rental in the heart of Newton Centre! Well maintained eat- in kitchen and bathroom, with two generous sized bedrooms. Off street parking spot.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
440 Lowell Avenue
440 Lowell Avenue, Newton, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,995
1712 sqft
Exceptional Newtonville Condo, renovated from top to bottom, reflects owner’s impeccable taste & attention to detail. Thoughtfully redesigned for stylish, modern living & boasts an abundance of fine features, an inviting floor plan & tasteful décor.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1113 Beacon St.
1113 Beacon Street, Newton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
Sunny 2 bed 2 bath in Brookline - Property Id: 303295 Sunny and spacious 2 bed 2 bath in Brookline Heat and hot water are included Laundry is available in the building Modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances Living room with hardwood floors
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
123 Warren Street
123 Warren Street, Newton, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1498 sqft
1st floor unit in a beautiful brick Newton Center 2-family home in a lovely family neighborhood. Walk to the Green line in less than 10 minutes or drive to Rt. 9 in less than 5 minutes. Short walk to the shops and restaurants in Newton Center.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
58-60 High Street
58-60 High Street, Newton, MA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1500 sqft
Completely renovated 3 bedrooms 2 baths unit is expecting to be available on June 1st! This two level townhouse style unit offers a spacious renovated one bedroom on the second floor and two newly created bedrooms on the top floor which is currently
Results within 5 miles of Newton Highlands
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
41 Units Available
The Edison on the Charles
20 Cooper Street, Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,455
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,260
1115 sqft
The Edison on the Charles is a modern interpretation of a historic mill building with a building design that is respectful of the past but has a contemporary infusion of stunning design elements.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
17 Units Available
Beacon Fairbanks Manor
1539 Beacon Street, Brookline, MA
Studio
$1,890
277 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,895
445 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,580
615 sqft
Just seconds from Washington Square and Griggs Park, this community offers residents on-site laundry, 24-hour maintenance and online payment options. Apartments include free heat and hot water, internet access and hardwood flooring.
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
8 Units Available
Waverly Apartments
9 Bronsdon St, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,736
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,155
1025 sqft
Recently renovated units with ceramic tile kitchens, granite counters and a patio/balcony. Parking and laundry available on site. Easy access to I-90. Close to Portsmouth Street Playground.
