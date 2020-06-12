Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:06 PM

143 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Newton, MA

Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Newton Highlands
19 Units Available
Avalon at Newton Highlands
99 Needham St, Newton, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,865
1563 sqft
Pet-friendly community. Ideal location for commuters with easy access to I-95 and Route 9. Close to Brandeis University and other area colleges. Amenities include on-site pool and gym. Apartments feature private patio, fireplace and storage.

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Nonantum
1 Unit Available
417 Watertown St 1
417 Watertown St, Newton, MA
Unit 1 Available 07/01/20 Massive Duplex in Nonantum Region! Parking Incl! - Property Id: 299041 Very spacious 2 floor home in the Nonantum region in Newton.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Nonantum
1 Unit Available
83 Waban Park
83 Waban Park, Newton, MA
Available 08/01/20 LUXURY TOWNHOUSE WITH PRIVATE YARD AND GARAGE - Property Id: 271200 VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE ID 47181188 Rent $6,100 Avail Date 08/01/2020 Beds 4 Baths 3.

1 of 44

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Newton
1 Unit Available
15 Ellis Road
15 Ellis Road, Newton, MA
15 Ellis Road Available 08/01/20 **MID CENTURY MARVEL**5 BED 2.

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
Newton Center
1 Unit Available
123 Warren Street
123 Warren Street, Newton, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1498 sqft
1st floor unit in a beautiful brick Newton Center 2-family home in a lovely family neighborhood. Walk to the Green line in less than 10 minutes or drive to Rt. 9 in less than 5 minutes. Short walk to the shops and restaurants in Newton Center.

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
Nonantum
1 Unit Available
417 Watertown St.
417 Watertown Street, Newton, MA
Very spacious 2 floor home in the Nonantum region in Newton. Up to 4 bedrooms on the second floor, with a living room, dining room, and office on the first floor. Outdoors is a small private outdoor area.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
West Newton
1 Unit Available
19 Cross St.
19 Cross Street, Newton, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1900 sqft
3 bedrooms and a bonus room. Modern kitchen with ceramic tiles and stainless steel appliances. Hardwood flooring throughout. Modern Baths. Washer and dryer hook-up.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
Newton Highlands
1 Unit Available
1281 Walnut
1281 Walnut Street, Newton, MA
Terms: One year lease

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
Newton Upper Falls
1 Unit Available
1102 Boylston St.
1102 Boylston Street, Newton, MA
Terms: One year lease

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
Bowen - Thompsonville
1 Unit Available
69 Hamlet St.
69 Hamlet Street, Newton, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1640 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
Bowen - Thompsonville
1 Unit Available
44 Hamlet St.
44 Hamlet Street, Newton, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1640 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
Newton Upper Falls
1 Unit Available
11 Pennsylvania
11 Pennsylvania Avenue, Newton, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1276 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
Nonantum
1 Unit Available
14 LINCOLN Rd.
14 Lincoln Road, Newton, MA
Terms: One year lease

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
Nonantum
1 Unit Available
14 MIDDLE
14 Middle Street, Newton, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,499
1500 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
Newton Center
1 Unit Available
521 Commonwealth
521 Commonwealth Ave, Newton, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1400 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
Nonantum
1 Unit Available
583 Watertown
583 Watertown Street, Newton, MA
Terms: One year lease

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
Newton Corner
1 Unit Available
33 George St.
33 George Street, Newton, MA
Terms: One year lease

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
Newton Highlands
1 Unit Available
5 Forest St.
5 Forest Street, Newton, MA
3 Bedrooms
$4,895
2000 sqft
Amazing location in the middle of Newton Highlands! This sunny home offers an open floor plan, living and dining room with fireplace, music room, state-of-the-art kitchen with step-down patio plus deck, first-floor full bathroom, and laundry.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
Chestnut Hill
1 Unit Available
28 Manet
28 Manet Road, Newton, MA
Stunning 4 bed with 1.5 baths located just blocks from Boston College! This outstanding apartment is student friendly WITH PARKING for approximately 3 cars.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Newton Center
1 Unit Available
115 Langley
115 Langley Road, Newton, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1568 sqft
Desirable Newton Center Location!! First floor 3 bedroom, 1.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Newtonville
1 Unit Available
440 Lowell Avenue
440 Lowell Avenue, Newton, MA
Beautifully renovated, spacious condo located in Newtonville. Unit is situated near all major routes, and is less than a mile from shops, commuter rail and Carriage Lane (marathon course).

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 01:19am
Oak Hill
1 Unit Available
22 Broadlawn Park
22 Broadlawn Park, Newton, MA
RECENTLY RENOVATED!, Main floor consists of eat-in-kitchen, living room, dining room, master bedroom with on-suite bath, and 2 additional good size bedrooms.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Newton Corner
1 Unit Available
22 ORCHARD STREET
22 Orchard Street, Newton, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1700 sqft
Charming apartment in a gorgeous Victorian Duplex. It is a very large (1700 sf) bi-level apartment in prime Newton Corner location.Gleaming hardwood floors throughout and some period detail.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Newton Upper Falls
1 Unit Available
58-60 High Street
58-60 High Street, Newton, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1500 sqft
Completely renovated 3 bedrooms 2 baths unit is expecting to be available on June 1st! This two level townhouse style unit offers a spacious renovated one bedroom on the second floor and two newly created bedrooms on the top floor which is currently

