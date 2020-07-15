All apartments in Newton
Newton, MA
Woodland Park
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:35 AM

Woodland Park

264 Grove Street · (205) 546-1530
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
1 MONTH FREE RENT ON VACANT UNITS! *Specials subject to change. Must meet qualifying lease term.
Location

264 Grove Street, Newton, MA 02466
Auburndale

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 288-8 · Avail. Aug 2

$1,825

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 732 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 264-11 · Avail. Aug 2

$2,100

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 799 sqft

Unit 290-5 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,250

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 799 sqft

Unit 280-4 · Avail. Sep 1

$2,250

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 799 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Woodland Park.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
Woodland Park is a distinctive community consisting of 126 units situated on 7 acres in Newton, Massachusetts. Woodland Park features 8 separate brick buildings with a mix of studios, one bedroom and two bedroom apartments. Additionally, this property offers residents ample parking with roughly 160 spaces and is strategically situated directly across the street from the Green Line Riverside MBTA station. Woodland Park showcases a truly unmatched location; not only is the property near the Mass Pike (I-90) and Route 128 (I-95) interchange, but the Riverside Green Line MBTA station is steps away, 0.2 miles and a 4-minute walk specifically. This advantageously located asset provides residents incredible access to local submarket amenities and deep employer base and is only a 12-mile drive or a quick train ride to Downtown Boston.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: Short term, long term, and flexible lease terms available
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: 0.00
rent: 0.00
limit: 0
restrictions: Please call our leasing office for our pet policy.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Woodland Park have any available units?
Woodland Park has 10 units available starting at $1,825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Woodland Park have?
Some of Woodland Park's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Woodland Park currently offering any rent specials?
Woodland Park is offering the following rent specials: 1 MONTH FREE RENT ON VACANT UNITS! *Specials subject to change. Must meet qualifying lease term.
Is Woodland Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Woodland Park is pet friendly.
Does Woodland Park offer parking?
Yes, Woodland Park offers parking.
Does Woodland Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, Woodland Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Woodland Park have a pool?
No, Woodland Park does not have a pool.
Does Woodland Park have accessible units?
No, Woodland Park does not have accessible units.
Does Woodland Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Woodland Park has units with dishwashers.
Does Woodland Park have units with air conditioning?
No, Woodland Park does not have units with air conditioning.
