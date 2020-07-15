Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry

Woodland Park is a distinctive community consisting of 126 units situated on 7 acres in Newton, Massachusetts. Woodland Park features 8 separate brick buildings with a mix of studios, one bedroom and two bedroom apartments. Additionally, this property offers residents ample parking with roughly 160 spaces and is strategically situated directly across the street from the Green Line Riverside MBTA station. Woodland Park showcases a truly unmatched location; not only is the property near the Mass Pike (I-90) and Route 128 (I-95) interchange, but the Riverside Green Line MBTA station is steps away, 0.2 miles and a 4-minute walk specifically. This advantageously located asset provides residents incredible access to local submarket amenities and deep employer base and is only a 12-mile drive or a quick train ride to Downtown Boston.