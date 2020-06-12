Apartment List
MA
newton
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:15 PM

519 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Newton, MA

Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Newton Highlands
19 Units Available
Avalon at Newton Highlands
99 Needham St, Newton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,003
1346 sqft
Pet-friendly community. Ideal location for commuters with easy access to I-95 and Route 9. Close to Brandeis University and other area colleges. Amenities include on-site pool and gym. Apartments feature private patio, fireplace and storage.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Auburndale
17 Units Available
Woodland Station
1940 Washington St, Newton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,439
1169 sqft
Beautiful woodland location between Brae Burn Country Club and Woodland Golf Club, yet still convenient to I-95 and train station. Complex contains a gym, pool, playground, clubhouse and more.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 12:52pm
$
Auburndale
2 Units Available
Woodland Park
264 Grove Street, Newton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
799 sqft
Woodland Park is a distinctive community consisting of 126 units situated on 7 acres in Newton, Massachusetts. Woodland Park features 8 separate brick buildings with a mix of studios, one bedroom and two bedroom apartments.

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 02:04pm
Newton Highlands
1 Unit Available
31 Winchester St.
31 Winchester Street, Newton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1000 sqft
Amazing location in Newton Highlands! Charming & more suburban setting but just minutes to Boston! Many MBTA bus routes have stops nearby and the nearby Green Line D train takes you to other Newton neighborhoods and also to Downtown Boston! Easy

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 02:04pm
West Newton
1 Unit Available
38 Henshaw St.
38 Henshaw Street, Newton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
850 sqft
Video tour available. Before touring apartment tenant must sign office COVID 19 disclosure form. Lovely 1st floor 2 bed 1 bath rental in a well maintained, owner occupied 2 family house on a tree-lined street in West Newton.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 02:04pm
Auburndale
1 Unit Available
48 Washburn
48 Washburn Avenue, Newton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1196 sqft
AVAILABLE AUGUST 1ST - Having almost 1,200 square feet of living space, this first floor of a two-family is located just down the street from Burr School, and is near a major super market sharing a grouping of shops and restaurants, and convenient

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 02:04pm
Bowen - Thompsonville
1 Unit Available
31 Hammond Pond Pkwy.
31 Hammond Pond Parkway, Newton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1000 sqft
Recently renovated two bedroom with parking at Hammond Gardens.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 02:04pm
Bowen - Thompsonville
1 Unit Available
383 Langley
383 Langley Road, Newton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
983 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom apartment in Newton! 1 minute away from RT 9, 2 minute drive to Wegmans, restaurants, Star Market, Newton Center, Green Line T stop, and much more. Currently being renovated. Apartment consists of 2 bedrooms, 1.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 02:04pm
Auburndale
1 Unit Available
2360 Commonwealth Ave.
2360 Commonwealth Avenue, Newton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,280
1300 sqft
SHOW ID# 2360 3-4 ***NO FEE**** Unequalled value in this ultra convenient apartment community. Minutes to Rt. 128/95/Mass Pike! Two bedroom, 1.5 bath apartment located on the top level. Private balcony with new glass sliders.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Nonantum
1 Unit Available
29 CHURCHILL STREET
29 Churchill Street, Newton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1100 sqft
Extremely spacious and located in the heart of Newtonville- this rental will not last long! This large two-bedroom offers lots of space with its formal living & dining rooms, updated kitchen (granite counter tops with s/s appliances) with island

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Nonantum
1 Unit Available
62 DALBY STREET
62 Dalby Street, Newton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1536 sqft
LARGE two bedroom rental located in the heart of Nonantum Village. This spacious first floor unit has both formal dining & living rooms with large eat-in kitchen, screened in porch, basement space, and two-off street parking spots.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Newton Corner
1 Unit Available
7 Remick Terrace
7 Remick Terrace, Newton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
881 sqft
Constructed in 2005 this modern 4 room, 2 bedroom 2 bath apartment is on the second and third floor of the building. It is fully appliance with lots of cabinet space and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Auburndale
1 Unit Available
284 MELROSE STREET
284 Melrose Street, Newton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1200 sqft
Talk about location! This beautifully updated rental with endless natural light, is located in the heart of Auburndale Village.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Chestnut Hill
1 Unit Available
78 Boylston
78 Boylston Street, Newton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
710 sqft
JULY RENT IS FREE! Lovely 2 bedrooms condo with hardwood floor and 1 assigned parking space. Minutes away from the " T " Green Line D - Chestnut Hill stop. Easy commute to Longwood Medical area.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Nonantum
1 Unit Available
26-28 Jackson Ter
26-28 Jackson Terrace, Newton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1250 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom 1 bath located on a quiet cul-de-sac. This unit is close to public transportation, several parks and Whole Foods. Gleaming hardwood floors and plenty of natural light give this home an inviting feel.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 01:03pm
Waban
1 Unit Available
2019 Beacon Street
2019 Beacon Street, Newton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2019 Beacon Street in Newton. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 8

Last updated April 13 at 08:03am
Newton Highlands
1 Unit Available
21 Elliot St.
21 Elliot Street, Newton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1100 sqft
Brand new apartment with new hardwood floors, granite kitchen, new appliances, new bathroom, laundry in basement, central air and heat. walk to Elliot Train, min to rt 9 and 95. Terms: One year lease

1 of 9

Last updated April 4 at 10:37am
Nonantum
1 Unit Available
220 California
220 California Street, Newton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1200 sqft
This two bedroom, one bathroom condo features an eat-in kitchen with granite countertops and appliances.There is hardwood flooring throughout the unit with tiling in the bathroom.

1 of 12

Last updated August 16 at 06:10pm
Newtonville
1 Unit Available
268 Newtonville Ave
268 Newtonville Avenue, Newton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1200 sqft
2 bedroom offering within an owner occupied duplex. Gorgeous kitchen boasts new appliances, white cabinets, recessed lights, tiled backsplash, crown moldings, and granite counters.
Results within 1 mile of Newton
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
160 Units Available
The Kendrick
275 Second Ave, Needham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,386
1149 sqft
At The Kendrick by Toll Brothers Apartment Living, you'll open your eyes to new possibilities. Enjoy a Biergarten, library, roof deck, swimming pool and much more, just steps from your home.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 03:37pm
Watertown West End
17 Units Available
Watertown Mews
1 Repton Dr, Watertown Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,711
1173 sqft
Art Deco-style 1-3 bedroom apartments with gourmet custom kitchens, chef islands, granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Pet friendly. Amenities include saltwater pool, sundeck. Walk to Charles River Bike Path and transit station.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
$
38 Units Available
Charles River Landing
300 2nd Ave, Needham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,899
1419 sqft
Luxurious and unique, these one- and two-bedroom units offer an on-site clubhouse and pool. Many units feature gourmet kitchens, pet-friendly accommodations, ceiling fans, air conditioning, dry bars and gourmet kitchens.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
$
Watertown West End
25 Units Available
Currents on the Charles
36 River St, Waltham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,807
1140 sqft
Pet-friendly with open kitchens, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Walk to city transit, shopping, dining. Brand new 1-2 bedroom apartments with amenities like fitness center, pool, cyber cafe, sundeck and River Club.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 03:48pm
$
South Side
17 Units Available
Longview Place
70 Hope Ave, Waltham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,370
1216 sqft
Community is located only blocks from the Charles River and all the parks that line it. Community features include garage parking, game room, 24-hour gym and coffee bar. Units are recently renovated and furnished.

