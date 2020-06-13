Apartment List
/
MA
/
newton
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:52 AM

134 Apartments for rent in Newton, MA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restric... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Auburndale
18 Units Available
Woodland Station
1940 Washington St, Newton, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,457
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,439
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful woodland location between Brae Burn Country Club and Woodland Golf Club, yet still convenient to I-95 and train station. Complex contains a gym, pool, playground, clubhouse and more.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Newton Highlands
19 Units Available
Avalon at Newton Highlands
99 Needham St, Newton, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,695
985 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,003
1346 sqft
Pet-friendly community. Ideal location for commuters with easy access to I-95 and Route 9. Close to Brandeis University and other area colleges. Amenities include on-site pool and gym. Apartments feature private patio, fireplace and storage.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 05:51am
Nonantum
1 Unit Available
22 Jackson Terrace
22 Jackson Terrace, Newton, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1800 sqft
Jackson Terrace, Newton, MA 02458 - 3 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Egi Gjikondi, Broad Street Boutique Realty, (781) 605-8924. Available from: 06/12/2020. No pets allowed.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 02:04am
Nonantum
1 Unit Available
417 Watertown St.
417 Watertown Street, Newton, MA
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
1500 sqft
Very spacious 2 floor home in the Nonantum region in Newton. Up to 4 bedrooms on the second floor, with a living room, dining room, and office on the first floor. Outdoors is a small private outdoor area.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 02:04am
Newton Highlands
1 Unit Available
1281 Walnut
1281 Walnut Street, Newton, MA
4 Bedrooms
$4,950
2200 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Terms: One year lease

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 02:04am
Newton Upper Falls
1 Unit Available
11 Pennsylvania
11 Pennsylvania Avenue, Newton, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1276 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 02:04am
Newton Center
1 Unit Available
521 Commonwealth
521 Commonwealth Ave, Newton, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1400 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 02:04am
Bowen - Thompsonville
1 Unit Available
31 Hammond Pond Pkwy.
31 Hammond Pond Parkway, Newton, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1000 sqft
Recently renovated two bedroom with parking at Hammond Gardens.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 02:04am
Bowen - Thompsonville
1 Unit Available
383 Langley
383 Langley Road, Newton, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
983 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom apartment in Newton! 1 minute away from RT 9, 2 minute drive to Wegmans, restaurants, Star Market, Newton Center, Green Line T stop, and much more. Currently being renovated. Apartment consists of 2 bedrooms, 1.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 02:04am
Auburndale
1 Unit Available
2340 Commonwealth Ave.
2340 Commonwealth Avenue, Newton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
990 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
NO FEE!!! SHOW ID# 2340 1-2 Located approximately 1/4 mile to Rt. 95/128/Mass Pike & the Commuter Rail. Easy access to Rt.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 02:04am
Auburndale
1 Unit Available
2360 Commonwealth Ave.
2360 Commonwealth Avenue, Newton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,280
1300 sqft
SHOW ID# 2360 3-4 ***NO FEE**** Unequalled value in this ultra convenient apartment community. Minutes to Rt. 128/95/Mass Pike! Two bedroom, 1.5 bath apartment located on the top level. Private balcony with new glass sliders.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 02:03am
Newton Highlands
1 Unit Available
5 Forest St.
5 Forest Street, Newton, MA
3 Bedrooms
$4,895
2000 sqft
Amazing location in the middle of Newton Highlands! This sunny home offers an open floor plan, living and dining room with fireplace, music room, state-of-the-art kitchen with step-down patio plus deck, first-floor full bathroom, and laundry.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 02:03am
Chestnut Hill
1 Unit Available
28 Manet
28 Manet Road, Newton, MA
4 Bedrooms
$4,400
2000 sqft
8 Bedrooms
Ask
Stunning 4 bed with 1.5 baths located just blocks from Boston College! This outstanding apartment is student friendly WITH PARKING for approximately 3 cars.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 02:03am
Newton Center
1 Unit Available
53 Paul St.
53 Paul Street, Newton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,875
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Well located third floor condo only a short walk shops, crystal lake, and Newton Center T stop. This beautiful and spacious home features updated eat-in kitchen and newly renovated bathroom. The bedroom is very large with ample closet space.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Nonantum
1 Unit Available
83 Waban Park
83 Waban Park, Newton, MA
4 Bedrooms
$6,100
3100 sqft
Available 08/01/20 LUXURY TOWNHOUSE WITH PRIVATE YARD AND GARAGE - Property Id: 271200 VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE ID 47181188 Rent $6,100 Avail Date 08/01/2020 Beds 4 Baths 3.

1 of 44

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Newton
1 Unit Available
15 Ellis Road
15 Ellis Road, Newton, MA
5 Bedrooms
$7,200
2100 sqft
15 Ellis Road Available 08/01/20 **MID CENTURY MARVEL**5 BED 2.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Newton Center
1 Unit Available
123 Warren Street
123 Warren Street, Newton, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1498 sqft
1st floor unit in a beautiful brick Newton Center 2-family home in a lovely family neighborhood. Walk to the Green line in less than 10 minutes or drive to Rt. 9 in less than 5 minutes. Short walk to the shops and restaurants in Newton Center.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Nonantum
1 Unit Available
62 DALBY STREET
62 Dalby Street, Newton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1536 sqft
LARGE two bedroom rental located in the heart of Nonantum Village. This spacious first floor unit has both formal dining & living rooms with large eat-in kitchen, screened in porch, basement space, and two-off street parking spots.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:02am
Oak Hill
1 Unit Available
22 Broadlawn Park
22 Broadlawn Park, Newton, MA
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
2100 sqft
RECENTLY RENOVATED!, Main floor consists of eat-in-kitchen, living room, dining room, master bedroom with on-suite bath, and 2 additional good size bedrooms.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Newton Corner
1 Unit Available
7 Remick Terrace
7 Remick Terrace, Newton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
881 sqft
Constructed in 2005 this modern 4 room, 2 bedroom 2 bath apartment is on the second and third floor of the building. It is fully appliance with lots of cabinet space and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Newtonville
1 Unit Available
38 LOWELL AVE
38 Lowell Avenue, Newton, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
1000 sqft
Location location! This spacious 1 bedroom & 1 bathroom rental is located in close proximity to the heart of Newtonville.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Newton Corner
1 Unit Available
22 ORCHARD STREET
22 Orchard Street, Newton, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1700 sqft
Charming apartment in a gorgeous Victorian Duplex. It is a very large (1700 sf) bi-level apartment in prime Newton Corner location.Gleaming hardwood floors throughout and some period detail.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Auburndale
1 Unit Available
284 MELROSE STREET
284 Melrose Street, Newton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1200 sqft
Talk about location! This beautifully updated rental with endless natural light, is located in the heart of Auburndale Village.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Chestnut Hill
1 Unit Available
78 Boylston
78 Boylston Street, Newton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
710 sqft
JULY RENT IS FREE! Lovely 2 bedrooms condo with hardwood floor and 1 assigned parking space. Minutes away from the " T " Green Line D - Chestnut Hill stop. Easy commute to Longwood Medical area.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Newton, MA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Newton renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

